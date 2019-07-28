Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of her glamorous mum – and they could be twins We can see where she gets her good looks!

While This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby is a big fan of Instagram, usually updating fans at least once a day on where she's been and what she's wearing, she tends not to extend that to her family, keeping her kids, husband, and other relatives out of the limelight. But she couldn't resist sharing a gorgeous photo of her mum to the social media site on Sunday.

Holly is close to both her parents, mum Linda and dad Brian

The picture shows her mum Linda sitting on an orange towel on a sunny beach, wearing a strapless green and white striped swimsuit, straw hat, and sunglasses and smiling at the camera. She's protected from the sun by a large striped sun umbrella and not only is it an idyllic setting, but it's clear where Holly gets her great genes and sense of style.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby shares very rare family photo with niece during time off from This Morning

The Dancing on Ice star captioned the photo: "When I grow up I want to be just like this please... [sun emoji] #glammam #glamgran #timelessbeauty." Fans agreed that her mum is a knockout, writing: "What a stunning lady… you're blessed with fabulous genes," "What a stunning photo of a special lady in your heart xx," and "Omg you both look exactly the same age. She’s one youthful mum for sure!" Others admitted they hadn't originally realised that the image wasn't of Holly, with more than one of her followers writing, "I thought it was you."

Holly has presented This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield since 2009

The mum-of-three is currently on summer holiday from her This Morning gig, allowing her to spend more time with her family. She and husband Dan Baldwin have two sons: four-year-old Chester, and Harry, ten, plus daughter, Belle, who is eight. Holly is also close to her dad Brian and sister Kelly.

RELATED: Surprising change revealed for This Morning's Holly Willoughby

Holly, 38, seems to be having a fun summer so far. She's already met up with Elton John at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy and continued her popular collaboration with Marks and Spencer, launching her latest collection with the high street store earlier this month. And there's more to look forward to, with her wedding anniversary with Dan coming up in August.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.