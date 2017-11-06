Exploring Oxfordshire! From Bicester Village to Blenheim Palace

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Staying in the UK has never looked so good. The pandemic has forced us all to re-think our holiday options, and utilise the gorgeous places that are available to us, right on our doorstep.

Oxfordshire's pretty lanes and lush countryside scenes equal the ultimate British escape. Make a day of it and visit some of its best attractions, from shopping to architecture.

Are you a shopaholic with an eye for a designer bargain or two? Check out Bicester Village, ASAP. The luxury shopping destination is quaint, stylish and a wonderful way to indulge in a bit of retail therapy, as well as eat fabulously. Pass through the open air experience with ease - there's more than 160 boutiques. Not only can you find high-end clobber galore, but a beauty mecca too; discounted goodies from Elemis to Anastasia Beverly Hills. Let the kids enjoy the epic adventure playground, they'll be amazed.

Get lost in retail heaven at Bicester Village

If you need to have a pit stop, foodies will love London Grade Coffee, and our personal favourite, British classic Café Wolseley, sister of famous eatery The Wolseley, in Green Park, London. A home from home.

There's so much to do in Oxfordshire

Oxfordshire is super accessible. A mere twenty minutes by car from Bicester Village is the exquisite Blenheim Palace. The stunning building and sprawling gardens are not to be missed, and neither is the Winston Churchill Afternoon tea.

Treat yourself to afternoon tea at Blenheim Palace

Take in the stunning surroundings in the Orangery, and enjoy high tea, inspired by the work of Georgina Landemare - the politician's personal cook for many years.

From Swiss rarebit to Winston's favourite fruit cake, this charming treat is terrific washed down with a glass of fizz as you enjoy the scenery, and walk it all off in the grounds afterwards.

Load up on fresh produce at Daylesford Farm

A stone's throw away is Daylesford Farm shop - probably the most famous farm shop in the UK. With visitors that include Kate Moss to the Beckhams, it is filled with the most delightful natural produce. Beautifully presented (and a great one for the gram) you can pick up sumptuous fruit, vegetables, bread and jams to go, or stop and enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at their Farmhouse cafe.

