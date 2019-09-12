Nadia Sawalha shares gorgeous holiday selfie with husband Mark Adderley The Loose Women star is in Greece with her family

Nadia Sawalha is enjoying a much-deserved holiday in Greece, taking time off Loose Women, and judging by her latest Instagram posts, the TV star is having the time of her life. Nadia posed with her husband Mark Adderley in a gorgeous sun-drenched selfie from Kefalonia, explaining that she's been floating on cloud nine.

"I've got a stinking cold, inoperable cellulite, my roots need doing, am covered in mozzy bites, my legs need a shave (sorry for the prickles @mark_adderley) but nothing can get me down on this beautiful island with my gorgeous @mark_adderley! We love you #kefalonia!" Nadia captioned the selfie, before adding: "#greekislands #lovemyman #romance #cellulite #bodyconfidence #positivity #beachlife #greekislands🇬🇷 #greekholidays."

Nadia is holidaying with her husband Mark in Greece

Nadia, 54, flashed the widest, open-mouthed smile at the camera as she posed in swimwear and reflective blue sunglasses. Her beach hair was slicked back and she accessorised with a silver necklace, while husband Mark smouldered alongside her.

The couple are on their holiday with their two daughters Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 12. Sharing a video from their villa pool, Nadia filmed her daughters splashing around in the pool, playing on inflatables. "Love how they go back to being kids as soon as they are in the pool," Nadia wrote.

They're enjoying their time away with their daughters

Earlier in their Grecian trip, the Loose Women star also wished her dad a happy birthday. Posing with her family outside their villa, she wrote: "Happy Birthday @nadimsawalha from us lot! We are having a lovely time but just not the same without you and Mum. Please get better soon! Will cook you a huge Greek mezze when we get back to celebrate your birthday! Top da, top grandad we love you so much!!!!! Big big kisses!! @mark_adderley @maddiemaddieee and @kikibeeadderley #happybirthday #kefalonia #greekisland #greece #daddy."

