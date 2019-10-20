You can rent out Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse - and it costs less than £50 per night The dreamy property is everything we'd hope it would be...

Make all your childhood dreams come true this October by staying in Barbie's fabulous house, getting a hair makeover and browsing her careers - it really is an opportunity to become a Barbie girl in a Barbie world! For the brand’s 60th anniversary, four guests can book to stay in her Malibu Dreamhouse for two nights from 27-29 October 2019 through Airbnb, and it only costs $60 (about £46) per night. Bargain!

Credit: Airbnb

The experience starts the moment you arrive at the airport, where a car service will transport you to the two-bedroom, two-bathroom property located in the heart of Malibu, California. Spread over three floors, the house features an infinity pool, a sports court, and a meditation space. If you're not the sporty type, sit back and relax with a movie in the personal cinema, spend some time in the hobby studio, or whip up some food in the fully-stocked kitchen and enjoy the ocean views on the outdoor dining patio.

Credit: Airbnb

The glamorous interior is everything guests would expect from the iconic doll with plenty of pink accents everywhere you look, including bright umbrellas around the pool, pretty pastel upholstered chairs in the kitchen and patterned wallpaper in the bedroom.

Credit: Airbnb

As well as plush rugs and a mix of new and vintage furniture, there is even a walk-in wardrobe where you can view a number of Barbie's outfits. Who wouldn't want to see one of her metallic lycra suits in person? On the Airbnb listing, Barbie writes: "It’s full of inspiration, like pictures of the 200+ careers I’ve had and the role models in my life, so I hope it inspires you to remember that you can be anything!"

MORE: Mum-to-be Anne Hathaway opens the doors to her quirky California home

Credit: Mattel

And it's not just the house itself you'll fall in love with. As part of the experience, you'll get to have a meet-and-greet with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin - whose clients include Chrissy Tiegan and Bella Hadid - and have the opportunity to try and replicate Babie's dreamy blonde hair with a hair makeover. Guests will also enjoy a one-on-one lesson with fencing medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, a cooking lesson with Malibu Seaside Chef Gina Clarke-Helm, and a behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers.

What's more, Airbnb will make a donation to the Barbie Dream Gap Project GoFundMe initiative. Bookings open on 23 October at 11 am.

RELATED: Where the Strictly professionals go on holiday when they're not on the dancefloor