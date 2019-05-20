Inside Frankie Bridge's incredible 30th birthday holiday in Miami... We're not jealous at all

Frankie Bridge is officially on the dream holiday. The ex-Saturdays singer has been whisked away by her husband, Wayne Bridge, to belatedly celebrate her 30th birthday and he picked an amazing destination. Joined by Frankie's sister, Tor, and brother-in-law, the family headed out to Miami to party and mark the decade in style.

Staying at Soho Beach House in the South Floridian city, the restored art house is an outpost of the London members club. Located just north of South Beach, the club hotel is a haven for the rich and famous who book to stay the night, dine at one of the restaurants or book a sun lounger for a day at the pool. Frankie and her husband have been seen in the pool clinking champagne glasses and relaxing in the water.

Guests of the hotel can also entertain themselves by visiting the library or going to the in-house screening room to watch a movie. Rates start at only £192 per night, however, you do unfortunately have to be a member of the club.

Clearly a fan of the company, Frankie marked her actually birthday back in January 2019 at Soho Farmhouse, which is owned by the same brand. Located in Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds, it's a country retreat that's also a firm favourite with A-listers and it's even where the Duchess of Sussex stays on the odd occasion. Designed as the ultimate

escape, guests can stay in luxury teepees or private houses with outdoor tubs. Everyone is given cow print wellies to don on the fields and once they've finished with a stretch of the legs or a bike ride, they can relax in the vast spa before dining at one of the on-site restaurants.

Sounds pretty dreamy, right?