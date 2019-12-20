Emma Willis shares rare photo of her 3 children on magical day out at LaplandUK 'Best day out of the year!'

Matt and Emma Willis treated their children to a Christmas day out on Thursday, with a visit to LaplandUK. The Busted singer said the trip was their "best day out of the year", as he and Emma shared rare photos of Isabelle, ten, Ace, eight, and three-year-old Trixie-Grace meeting the elves while exploring the popular attraction.

"Christmas countdown day 2…," Emma wrote on Instagram Stories alongside the snap. Another photo posted by Matt showed Emma and their youngest daughter Trixie-Grace meeting another of Santa's elves. And it appears the doting parents got into the festive spirit too, with Emma wearing a statement elf hat for the immersive experience.

Matt and Emma Willis took their three children to LaplandUK

"The most incredible day today… thank you @laplanduk for continuing to blow my family's minds year after year! Best day out of the year!" Matt wrote on Instagram alongside three photos from their day out. Meanwhile, Emma shared the same photo of herself and Matt cuddled up together on Instagram Stories, telling fans: "My fave time of year with my fave grown up."

LaplandUK has become a must-visit destination in the lead up to Christmas for celebrity parents and their children. Matt and Emma visited just days after his former McBusted bandmate Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna took their three sons, while Holly Willoughby treated her children to a day out there at the weekend, and said it was a "magical day out".

Emma met an elf with their three-year-old daughter Trixie-Grace

Located within Whitmoor Forest close to Ascot, the attraction sells out months in advance, with parents already able to sign up for alerts to nab tickets in 2020. It promises a four-hour immersive experience with an original adaptation of the Father Christmas story, featuring interactive activities for children and adults alike to enjoy. No wonder Matt and Emma loved it so much!

