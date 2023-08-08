Emma and Matt Willis' £1.7m family home is a haven of fun

Cooking with the stars host Emma Willis and her husband Matt live in a £1.7million home in Hertfordshire along with their three children – Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace. The Big Brother presenter has designed many of the interiors herself and they are seriously beautiful, but the property isn't a show-home - instead, it's a world of fun!

WATCH: Emma Willis' rare video with children

Emma Willis' kitchen

Emma works out in her kitchen

Emma and Matt’s kitchen is so big, it can even double up as a space for The One Show host to workout. The room has glossy floor tiles and plain white walls, with a separate seating area and television, plus glass doors that lead directly out into the garden.

The cooking space is big enough for games

A picture of Emma and Matt playing Twister revealed just how large their cooking space is with a huge centre island and clearly lots of room for fun and games!

The family have a dream kitchen

Emma's kitchen became the envy of fans when she shared this photo of Matt making her coffee. The huge room has white painted cabinets and stone flooring, with a large island at the centre of the room and double range oven that will be ideal for preparing family meals.

The couple have decorated their fridge

Just like in many family homes, Emma and Matt have displayed their children's artwork and important letters onto their fridge, including a note from Matt that read: "Daddy loves you all so much."

The kitchen is a space for all the family

When Matt and Emma's daughter celebrated her birthday, a photo shared by the TV presenter showed inside a corner of their kitchen and family room, with a silver storage trunk on the floor, a TV mounted on the wall, and array of children's toys.

Emma Willis' hallway

Emma's children temporarily re-decorated the hall

"When you come home from work and you're greeted by this," Emma wrote alongside this photo, which showed a "We love Mummy" banner hanging up in the hallway. Their hall has an open staircase with a leopard print runner on the stairs, along with a wooden gate at the bottom to keep their youngest daughter Trixie Grace safe.

The couple have chic interiors

Matt and Emma have given a nod to their son Ace with this piece of wall art – a large framed Ace of Spades playing card. This hallway has a neutral colour scheme with wooden flooring and dark painted doors, which contrast with the white gloss skirting boards and frames.

Emma Willis' dining room

The family have a large dining table

Matt and Emma's homeschooling setup was very relatable, with the family gathering around their dining table for lessons during the lockdown. The long table is surrounded by fuchsia pink cushioned chairs with a pendant light overhead, and appears to lead through to the living room.

The stars took a selfie in their dining room

Emma shared a peek at her dining room ahead of a date night with Matt, showing the striking pendant light they have hanging over the table and striped chair covers.

Emma showed off the dining room at Easter

"I don't know what I love more. The chocolate or my new work bench," Emma captioned this photo, showing her impressive chocolate haul displayed on top of a traditional work bench in her dining room at Easter. The industrial-style bench featured black metal doors with a latch fastening, along with a vice handle at the end, and received plenty of comments from fans.

Emma Willis' living room

The family lounge is so cosy

As well as showing a touching moment between Matt and his son Ace, this photo – shared in celebration of his 7th birthday – gave a look inside their lounge, which has wooden flooring and a grey patterned rug placed between the two sofas. The couple also have a wooden coffee table, while a lantern and grey cushions add the decorative touches.

Matt got pranked on April Fool's Day

Emma's April Fool's Day post offered fans a glimpse at the couple's living room, which has a blue sofa, leopard print throws and grey herringbone cushions. Another embroidered cushion appears to spell out the name of their son Ace, with red and blue stitched letters.

LOOK: Emma Willis inundated with messages after sharing photo with rarely-seen daughter Isabelle

The piano could be located in the lounge

The couple have a cream piano in their home – the ideal spot for Matt to compose songs, or for their children to learn to play. The Busted singer's BRIT Awards take pride of place on top of the instrument, alongside a J by Jasper Conran photo frame from Debenhams, which as yet doesn't have a photo in.

Matt has an impressive awards collection

Matt showed how he has an array of awards on display on shelving in one room, including his No. 1 trophies and two BRIT awards.

Emma Willis' bathroom

The star doesn't shy away from cleaning

Emma gave fans an inadvertent look inside her bathroom as she cleaned during the lockdown wearing a dress from her Next collection. "Never let a great dress go down the pan!! So this would have been getting packed right up in my summer suitcase but instead…" she captioned the photo, which showed her white bathroom, with a colourful striped bathmat on the stone flooring and a black-and-white portrait on the wall.

Emma Willis' children's bedrooms

Emma's daughter her a beautiful room

Emma shared a look inside one of her daughter’s bedrooms on Instagram, showing how she had styled it with a pink leopard print duvet cover from her own collection. Butterfly-print curtains were draped from the bed frame, and a pretty birdcage-style light fitting hangs from the ceiling.

Emma Willis' garden

Emma uses her garden for workouts

The couple's garden has large double gates and a driveway with grass, which doubles up as a spot for Emma to workout with her personal trainer.

The family have plenty of space

Matt and Emma's back garden offers plenty of space for their three young children to play, with a huge lawn and uninterrupted views across the fields and countryside behind their home.

Emma Willis' home at Christmas

The family go all out at Christmas

Emma shared a photo of their front door when it had been decorated for Christmas. She captioned it: "Helloooooooo Christmas!!! Our splattering of festive magic has arrived.

"The girls @earlyhoursltd are not only crazy talented, but also really bloody lovely. They also taught me the quickest way to put lights on a tree without blowing a human fuse."

The children opened their advent calendars at Christmas

Emma revealed a glimpse inside one room as all three of her children opened their advent calendars in the lead up to Christmas. It was painted white with a grey tiled floor and a wooden sideboard, and a framed 'M' print adding a pop of colour.

The family use their hallway to display their tree

A photo shared at Christmas showed another glimpse at the spacious hallway, where they had a white Christmas tree in the middle of the spacious entrance. The room has wooden flooring and leads through to the dining room via an open archway, with views straight through to the large rear garden.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.