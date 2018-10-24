Prince Harry and Meghan spend the night at idyllic Fiji private island on royal tour The couple are believed to have left their base in Suva

Prince Harry and Meghan are believed to be enjoying some downtime on their final night in Fiji. The royal couple, who are set to fly to Tonga on Thursday as their royal tour continues, are believed to be spending the night at a private island hideaway after their busy day of engagements – many of which they carried out separately.

HELLO! understands the couple flew out of Suva on Wednesday afternoon and could be staying at one of two private island resorts. One option is Laucala Island, an exclusive resort with only 25 traditional Fijian villas, five restaurants and bars, a spa, and offering activities such as golf, diving and water sports.

Prince Harry and Meghan are believed to be staying at a private island in Fiji

While all of the villas offer breath-taking views across the stunning island and sea, the prime base for Prince Harry and Meghan would be the island's Peninsula Residence. Described as an "island on an island", this intimate hideaway has its own private beach, natural pool and jetty, with spacious living areas that are connected by rope bridges.

Alternatively, the royal couple may have travelled to Vatuvara Private Islands resort, which has only three all-inclusive private villas on an 800-acre island. The island is only accessible via the resort's private aircraft and a stay there would offer Harry and Meghan the utmost privacy and luxury after a busy week on their royal tour.

The couple previously stayed at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva

Each of the three villas has its own private beach access, an infinity edge pool and even a personal masseuse – the perfect way for mum-to-be Meghan to unwind after the stress of having to leave her last engagement of the day early.

However, the Duke and Duchess won't have long to enjoy either of the resorts, as they are set to travel on to Tonga for the tenth day of their tour on Thursday. The couple will spend one night on the island before returning to Sydney, where their tour began.

