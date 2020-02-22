Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara embark on exciting adventure The Strictly stars are on the holiday of a lifetime!

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are in Brazil! The Strictly stars, who are married, revealed that they had boarded a flight to Rio de Janeiro on Saturday and will be in the beautiful city for the infamous carnival parade, how exciting! Aljaz share a snap of himself sitting in a luxurious American Airlines plane seat, straw hat and all, and added the caption: "And we're off! Janette and I are heading to the home of the Samba, dancing with American Airlines for Rio Carnival. Can't wait to see everything Carnival has to offer!"

WATCH: Aljaz and Janette dance together in captured footage

Janette shared a photo of her own, revealing that she and Aljaz had already touched down in Brazil. Beneath a photo of herself on the plane, she wrote: "Just arrived in Brazil. Looking forward to switching off. Travelled with space and comfort too. Massive thank you to @Americanair for taking us on this trip of a lifetime. And thank YOU @aljazskorjanec for being the best date I could ask for!"

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec shares glimpse into his incredible 30th birthday party

Aljaz shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara celebrates husband Aljaz Skorjanec's 30th birthday with amazing throwback photo!

The couple's getaway comes just days after Aljaz celebrated his 30th birthday surrounded by friends at an exclusive Knightsbridge venue. Excitingly, the birthday boy treated his followers to a glimpse inside the celebrations, sharing three snaps of the night on Instagram.

In the first photo, Aljaz can be seen posing next to an incredible display of palm leaves adorned with Aljaz's name and the name of this friend, James Carney, who he shared his birthday celebrations with.

The second snap shared by Aljaz showed off his incredible two-tier birthday cake, which was covered in navy blue icing and topped with adorable panda bears and bamboo leaves.

Perhaps most excitingly of all, though, in his third photo, the dancer shared a glimpse of 30 Pavilion Road's jaw-dropping interiors, uploading a snap of a grand fireplace topped with flowers. A beautiful, old-fashioned portrait painting hung above the fireplace, and the room was covered in chic peacock wallpaper. We wonder if Aljaz and Janette's Rio holiday will be as glamourous…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.