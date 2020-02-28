Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom are selling their luxury hotel which featured in the show The TV favourites are asking for £5million for the property

Gogglebox favourites Step and Dom are selling their Grade I listed hotel, which was made famous during their appearance on the hit Channel 4 show. The Kent property, dubbed The Salutation, was designed and built by Sir Edwin Lutyens in a Queen Anne style in 1912 and boasts 17 bedrooms. It is spread over 3.7 acres and also hosts a 60-capacity restaurant that offers the best in fine dining. The couple are asking for £5million for the luxury manor house which they bought for £2.6million in 2004. After spending a further £2.5million and five years renovating the property, Dom admits it is now time to sell as he and Step are "too old" to manage it.

"We're looking for £5m for the purchase price. We ideally want to sell the building. It has been our lives, our home, our joy - our stage for Gogglebox," Dom said. "It is a very important part of the past 14 years of our lives, and it is such a beautiful building. But we are just too old and exhausted, and don't have the energy to run it anymore."

The property's gardens are also exquisite and won Gold at last year's Chelsea Flower Show, and are recognised as some of the best in the country, earning RHS Partner Garden status. Dom added: "It is crying out for someone to get on board and love it as we have. We have personally invested millions into the gardens, and to achieve Gold at Chelsea last year was incredible. The staff have absolutely worked tirelessly on restoring the gardens, but it will be lost if they are neglected.

The Salutation Gardens won Gold at last year's Chelsea Flower Show

"It would be a crying shame to see that go to pot. It's a fabulous building. All somebody needs to do is turn up and turn it on - it's all sitting ready to go." Dom said they have already had ten enquiries about the property, and the couple are selling it privately.

