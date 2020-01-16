Oti Mabuse has embarked on a last-minute trip to Italy. Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star shared a series of snaps of her trip abroad, and it's safe to say we're feeling a little envious. Firstly, the 29-year-old uploaded a video of the Leaning Tower of Pisa looking striking against a grey sky and added the caption: "Getaway." Next, the award-winning dancer treated fans to a glimpse of the incredible tour she had been given of the landmark. Oti also shared a video of her jogging route down a pretty river. She added the caption: "My jogging trail this morning. It's picture-perfect."

WATCH: Oti Mabuse & Kelvin Fletcher play Hello/Goodbye!

Oti's trip to Italy comes days after the professional dancer made an incredibly exciting announcement on Instagram. The star is set to embark on a new adventure for the BBC, and shared details of her new venture on Wednesday, revealing that she is set to travel back to her home country of South Africa to film a one-off documentary special.

MORE: Strictly's Oti Mabuse makes incredibly exciting announcement - see photo

Oti shared photos of her trip on Instagram

MORE: Oti Mabuse reveals sweet nickname for Alex Jones and we're on board

Oti told fans: "So excited. My heart is beating with pure gratitude and joy to share the news of my journey through my beloved home country South Africa with a brand new documentary."

In a statement confirming the documentary, the BBC: "In a one-off BBC One special, and eight years after she left home, Oti Mabuse is going back to her country of birth to show us her South Africa. It is a country that she feels is often misunderstood and she will show us a land of beauty, diversity, and hope. Oti will travel across the country starting at the nostalgic and familiar landscape of her childhood in Mabopane near Pretoria. She will follow roads she has travelled with her family, meet old and new friends, and complete a road trip full of surprises."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.