The UK travel industry is working to give NHS staff free holidays after lockdown What a great way to say thank you to the NHS!

Companies across the UK's tourism sector are banding together to give NHS workers a free holiday once travel restrictions are lifted. Launched earlier this month, the #TreatOurNHS initiative has since received an outpouring of support across social media. With over 100 accommodation owners offering their services to the NHS, frontline workers will be treated to a selection of free holidays. From a two day stay in a Scottish castle to a much-needed retreat to the Cornish coastline and beyond, this charitable cause seeks to give back to frontline workers currently battling the Coronavirus. Among some of the campaign's most recent overseas additions is a luxury stay in a French Chateau and a trip to the Costa del Sol.

Sarah White, who launched the initiative, posted this video on Instagram

Launched by Sarah White, who owns The Hayloft Studio in Devon, the campaign quickly evolved over social media. "I wanted to do something to give back to the NHS and decided to offer a two-night stay for two," she said, "I put it on Instagram and was overwhelmed by the response from others in the industry also wanting to say thank you. New people are constantly coming on board with amazing giveaways."

"The travel industry has been so hard hit by the pandemic but the generosity I'm seeing is heartwarming," she continued. "The messages I'm getting from nurses and others in the NHS are so moving, too: they say we're offering a light at the end of the tunnel."

Anyone looking to take part should go to the #treatournhs page on Instagram to browse the wide variety of holidays lets on offer. Individuals in the UK can nominate either themselves or tag an NHS worker, followed by the hashtag #treatournhs. Over time the participating properties and businesses will select the winners, though deadlines may vary.

The campaign is running across Instagram

Another initiative which is currently running, is the #MyTravelPledgeCampaign which was created by the British owners of boutique B&B Casa Higueras near Granada. Offering free short breaks for healthcare workers once travel restrictions are relaxed, nominations can be made on the website which features accommodation in France, Spain and the UK.

