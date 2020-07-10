Alex Jones' £6 sandals may be the best thing we've ever seen! The One Show host has great taste!

Alex Jones has just bought the best pair of sandals we've ever seen – and they only cost her £6. What a bargain!

The One Show host shared a photo of her quirky purchase to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night, and honestly, we didn't know what had been missing from our wardrobes until we saw them.

WATCH: Alex Jones makes an inspiring change to her wardrobe

What has got us into such a state? Wonder Woman sandals! That's right, Alex now owns a pair of red sliders with the iconic gold interlacing letters 'WW' emblazoned on the front, surrounded by white stars on a blue background – and all for under a tenner.

Captioning the incredible purchase, Alex wrote: "It could be the best £6 I've ever spent!!!" We wholeheartedly agree with her.

Alex Jones shared her fab Wonder Woman sliders

Sadly, the TV star didn't say where her nostalgic purchase was from, but we've found a similar pair on Amazon, which are another bargain price of just £13 – and with nothing but five-star reviews, you can't wrong.

While we're yet to see Alex in them, we wonder if she'll apply her controversial fashion hack of wearing socks with her footwear.

Wonder Woman Sandals, £13.03, Amazon

Earlier this month, co-star Gethin Jones revealed Alex's little secret after posting a photo of her wearing a pair of sparkly rainbow heels with a pair of white trainer socks clearly visible. Sharing the picture on his Instagram Stories, he wrote: "@alexjonesthompson and her multicoloured… erm, socks!"

Clearly mortified to be called out on her desire to stay comfortable whilst stylish, Alex commented: "Not my most attractive moment…" The mum-of-two is usually the first to poke fun at herself, as she did a few weeks ago when she compared her dreamy silky striped pyjama shirt to some "posh jim jams".

But Alex is always stylish in our eyes. Remember her dreamy vibrant fuchsia polka dot dress? It's still available on The Outnet with a discount of almost 50 per cent! We'll definitely be adding that to our basket.

