Inside Anita Rani's beautiful countryside staycation with husband Bhupi The presenter and her husband Bhupi have been married for over ten years

Anita Rani is making the most of the British summer this year, whisking herself and her husband Bhupi Rehal to Dorset for a much-needed staycation.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the 42-year-old presenter revealed it had been four months since she took some time off as she gave fans a sneak peek into their low-key vacation.

"First little break in four months, shop local, cook on fire. Be in nature, it sorts you right out. #wherethewildthingsare #staycation #beautifulbritain #dorset," she simply wrote in the caption.

The snaps showed that the couple were joined by some friends as they picked up some local food produce and took it to their glamping-style campsite. In one of the pictures, Anita appeared very relaxed as she kicked back on the grass next to her tent – and a gorgeous Porsche 911 Targa.

Anita and her husband are staycationing in Dorset

Fans of the TV star rushed to post messages underneath, with one writing: "Have a great time Anita. You are a top cool lovely lady." Another remarked: "Nice Targa... enjoy the break... you deserve it, like many others you have worked tirelessly to bolster others during the last four months..."

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in May, Anita opened up about life in lockdown with her partner Bhupi, and how they have been enjoying some "fabulous" quality time together.

The presenter shared a series of snaps from their summer break

"For the first couple of weeks I was still in normal work mode, bouncing around my house thinking I should be doing stuff," she told HELLO!, adding: "I was trying to get my head around the reality of the situation, but I've enjoyed loads of things about it."

The presenter, who lives in East London with her husband, continued: "I am spending lots of quality time with Bhupi, which has been fabulous, I'm cooking loads, the weather has been amazing, and I'm feeling grateful for the life I have, as I know there are lots of people in the world who are in crazy situations."

