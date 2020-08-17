Fowey Hall Hotel: The perfect family getaway

There has never been a better time to enjoy a staycation with so much uncertainty surrounding air travel at the moment. And if you are one of the millions of families with children now on their summer break, a family-friendly hotel is the ideal choice. Top of the list is the Fowey Hall Hotel in Cornwall. This gem boasts absolutely spectacular views of the beautiful coastline – but it’s not just the breathtaking surroundings that make this hotel so special. Fowey Hall has everything you need for a fun – and relaxed – family vacation.

Fowey Hall Hotel's impressive exterior

First up, the facilities. Safe to say, my eight-year-old was sold within 30 seconds of our arrival. The hotel has so much on offer for younger guests – from a games room featuring table football and retro video games, to an entertainment room with pool and table tennis. There is a cinema area with beanbags – children can choose to eat their desserts in there if they like – and a huge library with a vast array of books available.

A peek at the array of books in the children's library

Outdoors is equally well kitted out. There’s a zip line, bucket swing and a Wind in the Willows-themed play area, while my two-year-old daughter obsessively hunted for the fairy houses hidden around the garden.

Finding fairy houses!

Another important factor for little ones is the on-site swimming pool. Currently, its necessary to pre-book a 40-minute slot due to coronavirus regulations, but it worked seamlessly and was perhaps even more enjoyable given the restricted numbers. And if swimming isn’t your thing, the pool is located right next to the Elemis Spa. I was also lucky enough to escape for an hour for a long-overdue massage – I HIGHLY recommend…

One of the hotel's beautiful bedrooms

Now to the rooms. We stayed in a family suite, and it surpassed all expectations. Not only did it contain double doors to the bathroom of my dreams, but it was set over two floors, meaning my son had his own 'suite' – you can only imagine his excitement.

Each room is beautifully decorated and caters to all your needs – there are even Elemis products in the bathroom. Did I mention I loved the bathroom?

A bathroom of dreams!

The food and drink on site, meanwhile, is exceptional. There are a range of rooms you can choose to eat in – all with absolutely breathtaking views – and with a wide-ranging menu for adults and kids alike. And of course, no evening meal is complete without a pre-dinner G&T! The terrace area overlooks the harbour below and is the perfect setting to relax and unwind.

The terrace offers breathtaking views

Upon reflection, I think what makes this hotel so special is its family focused approach. Children are able to roam about as they choose in a safe and contained environment, meaning much less stress for mum and dad. What's more, on the way home my son declared it to be the best holiday he's ever had. You can't ask for more than that!

