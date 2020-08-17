Saira Khan defends decision to keep holidaying in France despite quarantine rule The Loose Women presenter is living it up in the French Alps

Saira Khan has spoken out about her decision to remain in France on holiday, despite the UK government ordering travellers coming back to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

MORE: Piers Morgan forced to cut short his holiday in France

Writing in her Sunday Mirror column, the mother-of-two explained that she and her family would continue to enjoy the rest of their time abroad as previously planned.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Saira Khan enjoys idyllic family holiday in France

"We decided not to rush home, but to finish our stay in Chamonix, where we've been walking and cycling and breathing in mountain air," Saira wrote. "It's quiet and very different here this year, with people even having to wear masks outdoors on high streets. But I feel safer up a mountain here than in a packed London pub."

MORE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret Turkish getaway

Saira, 50, also shared her column on her Instagram page, noting in the caption: "Mention also about the government's blanket policy on quarantine for those coming back from France - including myself, but hey, I'm not rushing back and spoiling my time away with my family! The government have got to sharpen their blunt quarantine rules in my opinion."

Saira pictured on a retreat in Portugal earlier this summer

While Saira has decided to remain abroad, the same can't be said for her Loose Women co-star Jane Moore. The journalist sparked a major reaction last week after catching a last-minute British Airways flight in the early hours of Friday morning, one day before the new quarantine regulation was imposed.

Jane wrote on Instagram: "This is what 4am hair looks like. Am in France and got up for a midnight tinkle to discover a phone alert that quarantine is being imposed from 4am on Saturday (thought it might not be until Sunday/Monday so was waiting for confirmation).

Jane legged it back to the UK before quarantine was imposed

"So packed in the dark and legged it to the nearest airport where I managed to get pretty much the last seat on an @british_airways flight that cost me a small fortune on top of what I had already paid to come back anyway on Sunday.

"I feel like a jewel thief who has rolled under the vault security shutters just before they closed. Ah well, at least I managed to enjoy most of my holiday and I know that many of you haven't been away at all, so I'm very lucky in that respect. See you @loosewomen on Monday."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.