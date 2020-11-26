easyJet Black Friday flights are a bargain at £25 – and they last until June

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Airline tickets are one of the best things to buy during Black Friday with prices being notoriously low over the last few years – and easyJet has announced this year will be no different.

There's no denying that 2020 has been a strange year for the travel industry, with two coronavirus lockdowns causing thousands of holiday and flight cancellations. And with much of the nation itching for a break as soon as it's safe to do so, the increase in demand is likely to see holiday prices to skyrocket.

But fear not, Black Friday is here to help – with deals starting early and ending far beyond Cyber Monday!

From 25 November, easyJet is offering 350,000 seats to and from the UK from just £24.99. After all, who wouldn't want to jet off to Zurich for a long weekend or soak up some early sun in Budapest?

And the best part? The offer, which ends on 2 December, allows you to travel between 10 December and 30 June 2021 – so plenty of time to book in your post-lockdown break.

Fly to Santorini! easyJet is offering 350,000 seats to and from the UK from just £24.99

It's not just cheap flights you can get your hands on this year! To mark its first birthday, easyJet holidays is also offering customers £100 off when you spend over £1000. Simply enter the promo code BF100 at the checkout.

So whether you want to lounge around on a beach break in the Greek islands or explore cities such as Rome and Amsterdam, there's something to cater for everyone.

The airline is also offering customers £100 off holidays

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK Country Manager, said: "We know the demand for travel is there, so that’s why our Black Friday offer this year provides unrivalled value for customers who wish to travel and will give many customers, who may not have had a break away this year, something to look forward to. We are looking forward to seeing customers back flying with us on holiday again in the future."

Head to easyJet.com to shop the discounts.

