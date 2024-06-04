Looking for a vacation spot this summer? Check out Vrbo's Holiday Homes of the Year around the world

June is upon us, and that can only mean one thing — summer holidays! It's time to pack up your things, just a carry-on if need be, grab the folks, and hit the road for some time off.

But that's when you wonder, where to this year? Fortunately, earlier this year, Vrbo released their list of the top Global and UK holiday homes, and the ideas are positively swimming.

Take a look at their picks for this year's best in holiday accommodations, from sunny Mexico to lush Canada. And yes, as always with a Vrbo home, you'll get the entire home, so these are all essentially private manors…

1/ 7 © Vrbo Canada: Falcon's Nest, Muskoka This six-bedroom hideaway represents the best of Canada's Lake Muskoka, nestled between the thick green foliage and a stunning lake. We would know, we've been there and wrote about it just for you, check it out here! Can sleep: 12 (six bedrooms) Price: About £1115 per night OR est. $1400 per night for the entire home

2/ 7 © Vrbo United States: Palatial Paradise, Sedona, Arizona If hiking's your game, you're in luck — nothing comes close to beating the iconic red rocks of Sedona, and this literal palatial home provides stunning views of the rocks, plus features like telescoping doors bringing the outside in, an infinity pool, even a waterfall feature. Can sleep: 13 (six bedrooms) Price: About £2482 per night OR est. $3200 per night for the entire home MORE: Royal gap years explained – how the young royals explored the world

3/ 7 © Vrbo Mexico: Casa Acantilado, Cabo San Lucas Located in the heart of downtown Cabo San Lucas, this cliffside villa offers the best of privacy in the breathtaking vistas of Mexico without taking you too far away from civilization. Or, if you're in the mood for a break, just step out on your ocean view patio and breathe in the sea air. Can sleep: 10 (five bedrooms) Price: £2061 per night OR est. $2640 per night for the entire home

4/ 7 © Vrbo Germany: OaSee, Balje, Lower Saxony This three-bedroom home is miles away from any of the major cities of the country, a bit of well-earned privacy. But the best part? You get your own. private. Lake! Canoeing, swimming, rowing, lazing, it's the perfect haven for a waterside vacation. Can sleep: 6 (three bedrooms) Price: £102 per night OR est. $130 per night for the entire home MORE: 9 best beach tents of 2024: You'll have it made in the shade on your summer holiday

5/ 7 © Vrbo France: Villa Hollywood, Annecy This five-bedroom villa overlooks the gorgeous Lake Annecy and offers not only lakeside views and picnic opportunities, but also proximities to the nearby mountain ranges, a private pool, a sauna, and fine structural architecture that'll have you marveling at the inside too. Can sleep: 10 (five bedrooms) Price: £1314 per night OR est. $1680 per night for the entire home

6/ 7 © Vrbo Malta: Villa Barracuda, Marsaskala Located in the fishing town of Marsaskala, this incredible home is the largest on our list, boasting a cinema room, a poker room, a larger game room, a sauna, and a heated indoor pool. And if you're looking to spend time in the outdoors, you're in luck — check out their rooftop infinity pool with sun loungers and barbecue areas. Can sleep: 21 (eight bedrooms) Price: £769 per night OR est. $985 per night for the entire home MORE: How a solo holiday helped me reset