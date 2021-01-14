Meghan Markle's high school looks like a holiday resort The Duchess' school is not too far from her current home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived in some pretty impressive properties, including their current abode in Los Angeles which features an outdoor pool.

PHOTOS: 15 incredible photos of royals having fun in the snow

But royal fans will likely be surprised to find Meghan Markle's high school also boasts its own impressive pool worthy of a luxury holiday resort!

Founded in 1906, the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles is a Catholic, independent girls' school. Not only is it located on a beautiful hillside property in the Los Feliz area, which makes for pretty views, but it also has a very continental feel to it with its white exterior and terracotta-tiled roof.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royals looking adorable on their first day of school

Photos show wooden double doors at the entrance of one school building, which appears to be the chapel. Behind it is the beautiful pool, which backs onto the weights room and follows a similarly European aesthetic.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's packing secrets: 6 tips to travel like the Duchess

The school also features a dance studio, auditorium, art building and library, but it is the sports field and surrounding greenery that wouldn't look out of place at a five-star hotel.

The Immaculate Heart High School is located on a beautiful hillside property in Los Angeles

In terms of her education, the former Suits actress attended private schools before her time at Immaculate Heart High School. After graduating in 1999, Meghan went on to receive a bachelor's degree in Theatre and International Studies from Northwestern University School of Communications.

MORE: Duchess Camilla's post-lockdown travel plans are nothing like you'd expect

"She was kind, she was generous," one of her former teachers, Christine Knudsen, supposedly said of the young Duchess. "She never asked for special attention, she was just a complete team player."

The Duchess' school features a huge outdoor swimming pool

Prince Harry and Meghan officially bought their first home together in California in June 2020, where they live with their son Archie. The property, which is reportedly worth £11.2million, is located in Montecito in Santa Barbara.

The neighbourhood is renowned for its secluded hillside estates that promise the utmost privacy – so not too far removed from her high school, which is under two hours away.

Harry and Meghan's property is situated on a private road with a lengthy driveway and large security gates, while their neighbours include Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres.

READ: Where the royals went to school and university