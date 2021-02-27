Prince Harry reveals his one regret about London life Harry now lives in LA with wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's candid interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show has delighted fans, giving us a rare insight into his new life with wife Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex, who moved to Los Angeles with Meghan and son Archie Harrison last year, took a tour of the city with James – and revealed he had never been on an open-top bus before.

RELATED: Prince Harry reveals Archie's first word and Christmas gift from the Queen in hilarious TV appearance

Harry confessed his one regret about London life was being unable to play the tourist, admitting he had never been able to enjoy a sightseeing tour due to his royal status.

He told James: "This is very nice. It's the first time I've been on an open-top bus." The incredulous chat show host replied: "Is it really? No!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry tells James Corden he's never been sightseeing

Harry explained: "I'm not normally really allowed to. In London, I always see them cruising with tourists.

READ MORE: 18 NEW things we learned about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie in candid James Corden video

"I thought it would be really good fun. When you live in an area, you never go sightseeing. I've always wanted to go sightseeing!"

Harry then went on to make another surprising revelation about his new life in Los Angeles, admitting he had never actually seen the city properly, instead staying in Santa Barbara with his family.

Prince Harry had never been on an open-top bus!

He said: "It's been lockdown. This is the first time I've had a chance to see LA."

While living in the UK, Harry and Meghan resided at Nottingham Cottage within Kensington Palace before moving into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor just before Archie's arrival.

Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to LA last year

In March last year, it was reported that Harry and Meghan had left their temporary home in Canada for a new life in LA following their decision to step away from the royal family.

The move also enabled them to be closer to Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles, and this proximity will no doubt come in handy now that the couple are expecting a sibling for Archie.

DISCOVER: Archie Harrison's favourite breakfast revealed – and it's all down to the Queen!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.