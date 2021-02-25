6 stunning UK holidays with hot tubs you can still book for April

Who else is excited for 12 April? That is currently the date UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said one household will be allowed to stay at a cottage or holiday let.

RELATED: Is it safe to book a summer holiday & when can we book?

And with UK staycations set to remain popular in 2021 even after restrictions have eased, we predict holidays will be selling out fast in the coming months.

So if you're ready for a weekend getaway where you can let your troubles melt away in a warm hot tub, we've done the hard work for you and rounded up the best holiday lets you can book for April (hot tub included!). Pick your favourite…

Devon

Set in North Devon’s Tarka Country is this cute little woodland cabin called Little Silver Fox, which comes with its own private hot tub. One of three luxury shepherd's huts, it offers a king-size bed topped with Egyptian cotton, a wood-burning stove and a Nespresso machine, while the North Devon coast is less than a half-hour drive away.

For more information visit sykescottages.co.uk

MORE: 7 incredible UK vineyards every wine lover should staycation at this spring

READ: 24 UK hotels you need to visit for a post-lockdown weekend getaway

Brighton

Looking for a spot of luxury on the south coast? This four-bedroom house in Brighton boasts separate living spaces for adults and kids, as well as views over the sea. So you can relax in the hot tub while gazing at the beautiful ocean – what's not to love?

For more information visit vrbo.com

Cheshire, Hampshire, Norfolk and more

From Hampshire to Norfolk and Cheshire, book one of the stunning Golden Oak cabins from Forest Holidays situated up and down the country. Whether you want a one-bedroom place or a three-bedroom house, each comes with an outdoor hot tub and breathtaking forest settings.

For more information visit forestholidays.co.uk

READ: Finally planning a holiday? Here are 85 things you need to pack: the ultimate guide

Peak District

The aptly-named Clock Cottage features an unusual clock-shaped frosted window which was originally from the clock face of the village church – so it's both cute and Instagrammable! Safely nestled behind a set of private electric gates and surrounded by open countryside, the cottage boasts an open-plan living area with underfloor heating. Outside, a pathway leads to a private garden with a luxurious hot tub.

For more information visit sykescottages.co.uk

Shropshire

Head to Shropshire for some country air with this barn conversion, set within close proximity of Shrewsbury and offering access to plenty of stunning hillside walks. Perfect for couples looking for a romantic break, the Bank House Barn's spacious hot tub is situated on its own private courtyard – all you need is a glass of your favourite wine.

For more information visit sykescottages.co.uk

Dorset

There's nothing quite like a cosy wooden cabin, and this one in Dorset will not disappoint if you're after a short break. A cosy bed, paved patio area and private hot tub are just a few of the amenities, but it's worth noting that it only comes with a kettle and not a full kitchen.

For more information visit booking.com

RELATED: 5 best hikes in the UK to inspire your post-lockdown staycation

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.