5 best house swap destinations for a UK staycation this summer We've all seen The Holiday, right?

If you haven't already been inspired to swap your cosy cottage for a luxe beach house, you will be when you discover that house swapping is officially set to be the trend for staycations this summer.

With lockdown set to ease but international travel currently banned from the UK, house swapping could be a unique and cost-effective way to spend your summer if you're craving a change of scene.

What is house swapping?

Inspired by the film The Holiday, house swapping is essentially what it says on the tin. You swap your humble abode for someone else's. It is best to organise the swap through a reputable company that can ensure your arrangements are secure.

Nicky Kelvin, Head of The Points Guy UK, told HELLO!: "Home swapping is a great alternative for holidaymakers looking for a UK staycation this summer. Being essentially cost-free (minus membership fees), as well as Covid-secure and penalty-free in the case of last-minute changes, it’s a great choice for trips whilst travel remains uncertain."

How does house swapping work?

As for how the process works, "It’s important to be realistic" according to Nicky. "You're most likely to get swap offers for properties of a similar standard to your own, but that doesn’t mean people won’t want to experience your hometown."

"The key with house swapping is to really embrace the experience. It’s really unparalleled in terms of travel experience – you effectively get to effectively step into another person’s shoes and live their life for a few days. Although it might seem strange at first, you can really live like a local for little cost."

If you'd like to embrace this unique travel experience and try house swapping this summer, we've compiled a list of Love Home Swap's hidden holiday hotspots for the ultimate UK house swap experience.

Luxury Barn, Suffolk

This unique barn is the perfect setting for those seeking a relaxing and luxurious escape. Equipped with swimming pool and hot tub that offer breathtaking views of Suffolk's rolling hills, this quaint destination is the perfect house swap option for the city dweller looking for some rural relaxation.

Stunning Waterfront Property, Portree, Scotland

Set in the heart of beautiful Portree, where pastel-coloured houses surround the bustling port – this home is ideal for those who miss Mediterranean style city breaks. If you fancy venturing onto the open sea, boat tours (which leave from opposite the house) will provide you with the chance to spot whales and white-tailed eagles.

Old Country Farmhouse, County Durham

This gorgeous 19th Century home seamlessly combines traditional features with stylish décor, whilst set within driving distance of Durham city. Even better, this home is pet friendly – so your four-legged friends can enjoy a break too.

Stylish Countryside Home, Oxfordshire

This stunning family home on the edge of the Cotswolds in Oxfordshire is just a short drive to Warwick Castle and Shakespeare’s birthplace, Stratford-upon-Avon. Boasting a large garden with a gorgeous outdoor swimming pool, this home provides the ultimate amenities for family fun.

Elegant Home, Lancaster

This elegant period property is situated between beach and city - the perfect balance for those who love the peace and quiet of the seaside but also crave the hustle and bustle of the city. It is also ideally located for countryside pursuits and sightseeing. What's not to love?

Traditional English Cottage, Somerset

For those who wish to pass on the luxury and prefer a home away from home, this stunning Somerset cottage is the perfect alternative for those missing out on a beach holiday abroad. Severn Estuary Beach is just one-mile from the cottage – get your BBQ's ready!

