Gemma Atkinson and Strictly's Gorka Marquez's sad family decision applauded by fans The Strictly couple were due to travel to Bilbao

Gemma Atkinson shared some disappointing news on Wednesday, revealing her family trip to Spain had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The former Strictly star and partner Gorka Marquez were due to be flying out to Bilbao to visit the professional dancer's family with daughter Mia, 18 months, but have sadly had to postpone the long-awaited reunion.

The radio presenter shared some sweet photos from their visit this time last year as she reminisced about happier times, sparking a major reaction from fans after revealing little Mia hasn't seen her paternal grandparents for a long time.

The cute snaps included a photo of Gemma carrying her daughter in a papoose, and one of Gorka gazing out to sea.

She wrote: "Should have been flying to Bilbao today to see Gorka's family. This was our trip last year. First time flying with Mia at 5 months old and the little legend slept the whole flight. Can't wait to get back and see everyone, they all miss Mia so much... hopefully in 2021".

Gemma's post was met with an influx of supportive comments from her followers, who branded it "refreshing" that she was following the UK government rules and staying at home.

Gemma shared a throwback from their trip to Spain last year

This comes after a host of reality stars from the likes of Love Island have jetted off to far-flung destinations including Dubai and the Maldives amid the new Tier 4 restrictions.

"So refreshing seeing a celebrity that doesn’t think they are above the rules and travel anyway. Respect to you both x", one wrote. Another shared: "Respect to you Gemma as it’s not stopping most other celebs flying out, peeing me off when it’s essential travel only!!"

Summing up what we've all been feeling over the last few months, another fan commented: "I feel for Gorka, his mum and dad, bet they would all love a proper cuddle with Mia. However, you are ALL doing what's right at this time. Here's to better times to come."

Gorka's family hasn't seen Mia in months

Gemma recently delighted her Instagram followers with the sweetest picture of Gorka reuniting with daughter Mia. The professional dancer had been apart from his family since October while competing on Strictly Come Dancing, making it all the way to the final with Maisie Smith.

Gorka was seen hugging Mia in the moving photograph, which Gemma simply captioned: "HOME. After 78 days he’s home". Fans were quick to comment on the post, writing: "Beautiful picture" and "Priceless".

