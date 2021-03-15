Gemma Atkinson poses in bikini as she unveils difficult holiday decision The Strictly stars' daughter Mia hasn't been able to visit Gorka's family in months

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez would no doubt love to jet off to warmer sunny climates once travel restrictions have eased this summer, just like the rest of the nation.

However, former Hollyoaks actress Gemma revealed the pair are planning to keep their trips much closer to home this year following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was likely a difficult decision for the couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, since Gorka's family live in Spain and they have been unable to see baby Mia throughout the lockdown.

Sharing a snap of herself at the beach wearing a black bikini top and monochrome bottoms, Gemma wrote: "See you in 2022." She then explained: "Made the decision to have a UK based holiday this year...I don't want the whole wear a mask on the plane, in restaurants, isolation when home. It kinda takes the fun out of it for us."

In another photo, Gemma grinned at the camera in another stunning bikini, holding a snorkelling mask as she waded waist-deep into the sea.

Gemma and Gorka are planning staycations in 2021

"I can snorkel in the Lake District right?" the mum-of-one joked, before posting a snap of herself and Gorka and sweetly adding: "Lots more memories to be made I'm sure."

It wasn't long before Gemma was praised for her decision to book staycations and support local businesses. One of her followers sent her a message that read: "Yes! Thank you, I own a B&B in Bournemouth and we will need all the help we can get. Promoting staycations will really help us all in this industry. Enjoy your UK holiday!"

Gemma shared throwback holiday photos as she shared the news

Gemma and Gorka only recently cancelled their family holiday to Spain – a decision that was also applauded by fans.

The former Strictly stars were due to fly out to Bilbao in December to visit the professional dancer's family with daughter Mia, who was 18 months old at the time, but sadly had to postpone the long-awaited reunion.

Gemma shared some sweet photos from their previous visit, writing: "Should have been flying to Bilbao today to see Gorka's family. This was our trip last year. First time flying with Mia at 5 months old and the little legend slept the whole flight. Can't wait to get back and see everyone, they all miss Mia so much... hopefully in 2021".

Fans quickly reacted to the post, with one writing: "So refreshing seeing a celebrity that doesn’t think they are above the rules and travel anyway. Respect to you both x".

Another fan commented: "I feel for Gorka, his mum and dad, bet they would all love a proper cuddle with Mia. However, you are ALL doing what's right at this time. Here's to better times to come."

