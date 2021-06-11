The best luggage brands to invest in for your staycation this summer

Hollie Brotherton
On the hunt for the best luggage for your summer holiday or mini-break in the UK? We've found all of the best staycation luggage options available to buy online, from suitcases to sports backpacks and luxury designer styles. Shop Away, Antler, John Lewis, Amazon, MADE & more.
With zero countries currently on the UK's green list, staycations are synonymous with summer 2021. But it's not all bad - when the sun comes out, a beach holiday or city break right here can be just as fun as going abroad and a great excuse to splash out on some new luggage.
Not just a place to keep your most important possessions, you probably want something lightweight but sturdy and definitely on-trend so you can travel in style.
Whether you're looking for a classic suitcase, a sports backpack or some very luxe designer luggage, we've found all of the best options currently available to buy online.
The best luggage for... style
The Carry-On, £215, Away
The chicest suitcases come courtesy of cult American brand Away, and this one is perfectly sized for a weekend staycation. It even includes a removable battery to charge your phone up to four times. What more could you ask for?
The best luggage for... price
Tripp suitcase, £48, Amazon
Tripp offers sturdy, lightweight luggage at an affordable price. This expandable suitcase has a durable hard shell and comes in glossy ice blue.
The best luggage for... space
Galli large suitcase, was £79 now £59, MADE
MADE's Galli case gets great reviews for being both spacious and stylish. The best bit? It's currently on sale for less than £60.
The best luggage for... sophistication
Paravel duffel weekend bag, £265, Net-A-Porter
Timeless and sophisticated, this Paravel duffel bag always sells out. Made from water-resistant canvas, it has leather features and a lockable zipper. The perfect companion for a weekend getaway.
The best luggage for... durability
Antler Clifton suitcase, from £119.20, Amazon
Antler's best-selling Clifton suitcase is renowned for being spacious, sturdy and super stylish. Make it your own with the optional personalised bag tag adorned with your initials.
The best luggage for... sporty types
One Luxe women's backpack, £89.95, Nike
Prefer a backpack? This one from Nike has a sleek design that's easy to carry around. It has all of the specialised pockets you could need, including a hidden zip pocket on the back to keep your cards and essential documents out of sight.
The best luggage for... luxury
Gucci x Globetrotter GG suitcase, £2,380, Farfetch
Looking for a case that will make a statement but never go out of style? We've found just the thing in the Gucci X Globe Trotter collection. Expect a leather and canvas design monogrammed with the Gucci logo and a very luxe red satin inside.
The best luggage for... families
Lisbon hard shell 8 wheel suitcase (set of 3), £240, Marks & Spencer
This set of three cases is ideal for a family staycation. They include zipped internal pockets, 360-degree spinner wheels and extendable handles.
The best luggage for... being easy to spot
Orlando cabin case, £75, John Lewis
Turn heads even if you're just on a train platform with John Lewis's Orlando case in sunshine yellow. It's roomy, hardwearing and comes with a 10-year guarantee.
The best luggage for... lasting a life time
Original suitcase, from £800, RIMOWA
If you want to invest in some luggage that will stand the test of time, go for the RIMOWA Original suitcase. Complete with a strong aluminium alloy shell, noise-reducing wheels and a sturdy extendable handle, it's built for a lifetime of use.
