Kelly Brook poses topless in cheeky holiday photos - fans go wild Heart radio presenter Kelly is on holiday with her boyfriend

Kelly Brook has sparked a major fan reaction by posting topless pictures while on holiday in Majorca with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi.

The model uploaded a series of very cheeky snaps on Friday and Saturday, as well as a slew of pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Brook looks carefree as she dances on a yacht in Majorca

Kelly posed in nothing but pink leopard print bikini bottoms on a cliff edge in sunny Majorca with her long brunette locks flowing freely - and despite the azure waters looking irresistible, Kelly ensured all eyes were firmly on her with her risqué outfit choice.

Kelly Brook went topless for holiday pictures

The fan adoration came in the form of thousands of likes and plenty of fire emojis, but many users couldn't resist commenting too. One fan wrote: "For once I have no words #perfect" and another penned: "Absolutely stunning and amazing figure."

One smiling snap of Kelly enjoying the view from a seated position also garnered lots of attention. One fan joked: "What happened to your bikini top? You better dive in and get it" while another simply wrote: "Beautiful!"

Fans flooded Kelly's Instagram with praise

Now that travel restrictions are beginning to ease, the couple decided some much-needed sun was in order and they arrived on the Spanish island earlier this week.

As well as the obligatory bikini shots with jaw-dropping landscapes, the Heart radio presenter has shown off their delicious leisurely lunches and their amazing yacht trip around the island.

Kelly did wear a full bikini earlier in the week

Poor Jeremy didn't have the best time in the sea though as he was stung by a jellyfish while enjoying the warm waters. Ouch!

Kelly's social media has been awash with her teasing partner Jeremy about the upcoming EURO 2020 game on Sunday, where England will play his home nation of Italy for the trophy.

The star tried to get her man to sing "It's coming home" but to no avail – yet!

