Kelly Brook and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi live in a stunning £3million home in London, but they may also have a new holiday home to renovate once lockdown restrictions ease.

The Heart FM radio DJ, 41, revealed model Jeremy owns a house in Italy, which he has nicknamed 'The Ritz'. She shared a new look inside the rustic property as she took part in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories.

"Are you coming to Italy for your summer holidays?" one fan asked Kelly, and she replied: "Yes Jeremy has a little house in Italy that needs renovating! He calls it The Ritz. It's our dream project! So maybe not a holiday more a project."

A video showed Kelly walking through the lounge and the kitchen, which are both decorated with rustic Mediterranean features.

There is an exposed brick fireplace, terracotta floors and yellow tiles in the living room, while a freestanding wood stove sits in one corner.

The kitchen, meanwhile, has wooden doors and white cabinets with splashes of bright turquoise.

Jeremy Parisi has nicknamed his rustic home 'The Ritz'

Although Kelly didn't reveal what renovations the couple have planned for the property, we imagine she may draw inspiration from her other two homes in the UK.

Kelly's London home features white and wooden accents, such as wicker chairs and faux fur throws in her living room, while her second home in Kent follows a more rustic interior design with exposed wooden beams and eclectic furniture.

Kelly revealed she wants to renovate the house

The latter is a 15th-century cottage complete with a walled rose garden, a wildflower meadow and an outdoor swimming pool.

Speaking of how she has designed each outdoor space, she previously explained: "I like to think of my garden like most people think about their homes by creating different rooms, with every room having its own atmosphere. Some more formal and some more wild. But together they all really complement each other."

