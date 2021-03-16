Kelly Brook unveils racy artwork at £3million home - and fans think it's her Kelly Brook lives with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi

Kelly Brook lives in a £3million home in London with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi, and the Heart FM radio DJ has just unveiled a brand new piece of art which features a scantily clad model on a cross – and fans mistakenly think it's her.

The star revealed the framed photograph on her Instagram account, and the post has already received over 10k likes.

Model Daisy Lowe commented: "I thought that was you!!", and many other fans agreed, writing: "I thought it was you! I had to zoom in," and, "Yes it looks like you! X." Then, some implured the model to recreate the photoshoot, and this idea gained traction throughout the comments section with many suggesting the same thing.

WATCH: Kelly Brook reveals artwork of a bikini-clad model

Alongside the snap, the radio host wrote: "Nothing excites me more than new art. I have wanted this print for so long @terryoneillofficial @maddoxgallery Where do you think?! Bedroom? Hallway? Or above the Fireplace?"

Dancing on Ice star Myleene Klass even confessed: "I have this in my bedroom!!!!!"

As well as the photograph in question, fans were able to observe more of Kelly's beautifully curated living room, including the mantelpiece which has been dressed with faux foliage, a cheeky body vase and black candle holders. By the side of the fireplace is a wicker chair with a faux fur throw.

Kelly was undecided about where to hang the statement piece

We have previously seen more of the model's stunning city home, again via her Instagram feed. In her living room, the TV is positioned on top of a white cabinet between two blue and white floral lamps with white shades, and there is a white shelving unit at the side. There is also a large standing plant in the room.

The model also has a stunning house in Kent

The star also has a property in Kent, a countryside retreat that has a distinctly cosy feel with exposed wooden beams and eclectic furniture.

