Kelly Brook's floral Mango blouse is perfect for summer – and it's on sale

Kelly Brook just wore the most beautiful floral blouse – and it's perfect for summer! Heading to work on Friday, the radio star donned a printed shirt from Mango as she presented her namesake show on Heart FM.

Kelly looked so chic on Friday

Reduced in the sale from £29.99 to £17.99, Kelly's exact style features a rounded neck, three quarter length sleeves and an elasticated hem. Adorned in dusty pink and orange flowers, it's part of the brand's Party collection and can be dressed up or down.

Heading out at the weekend? Team your new favourite blouse with high waisted jeans and box-fresh trainers. Getting glammed up for date night? Add tailored trousers, wedges and statement earrings into the mix.

Textured Printed Blouse, £17.99, Mango

Posting a photo of her latest look on Instagram, Kelly's 1.3million followers were quick to comment on her top, with many asking for the details.

"Does anyone know where her top is from...I think it is stunning. Thank you," wrote one. "This is a gorgeous print you have on, is it a top or a dress?" asked another.

Fortunately, fans of the print can also shop it in a dress version, which costs £49.99. Included in the sale, this bohemian midi is fitted with a V-neck, long puffed sleeves and gathered details. Boasting an uber flattering silhouette thanks to its fitted waist and flared skirt, this floral number would look so chic paired with brown sandals and a raffia crossbody bag to match.

Printed Dress, £49.99, Mango

Kelly's summer wardrobe is a thing of beauty, and she often has fans rushing to shop her favourite pieces. Earlier this week, the model stepped out in a paisley print frock, sharing a stylish snap of her outfit on Instagram, which she captioned: "HomeBound."

Wearing her chestnut tresses down in loose, voluminous curls, Kelly opted for her go-to makeup combo – a brown smokey shadow teamed with a lick of mascara, a subtle hint of bronzer and a nude lip – gorgeous.

