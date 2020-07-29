Kelly Brook shares stunning bath photo during staycation with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi The couple are enjoying a few days at Soho Farmhouse

Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi are enjoying a well-deserved staycation at Soho Farmhouse and have delighted fans by sharing several pictures from their time away.

One particular photo was a hit with fans – as it showed Kelly taking a relaxing bath. However, it was her adorable cavapoo Teddy, who could be seen lying next to the bath whilst looking towards the camera, that fans were most excited about.

"Well trained already waiting for the owner," one wrote, whilst another commented: "Awwww!!! Lovely doggy!" A third remarked: "Permanent shadow, can't beat it xx."

Kelly and Jeremy arrived at Soho Farmhouse earlier this week and judging by the photos and videos they have shared on their Instagram, they are having the time of their lives.

The couple, who have been together since 2015, are spending their days at the luxurious destination walking their adorable pooch, taking warm baths and drinking hot drinks whilst looking at the stunning views they have from their cabin, which has a functioning wood-burning stove.

Kelly's trip comes just days after she showed off her hair transformation after receiving a visit from her good friend and "hair twirler extraordinaire" Mikey Dash.

The Heart Radio presenter took to Instagram to share two videos of herself sitting in the back of a taxi whilst combing her hair with her fingers and showing off her new colour and trim.

Kelly and Jeremy have been together since 2015 and welcomed a dog together last month

"Love my new hair," she wrote across the image, which was tagged @itsdash.

