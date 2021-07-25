Julianne Hough's epic girls trip photo will wow you - and so will her cozy look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Julianne Hough has been on a traveling roll this summer, making us swoon as she’s shared photos from her excursions around Europe. But her latest photo was so stunning it took our breaths away.

In a snap the Safe Haven star uploaded on Sunday, she could be standing on an oceanside cliff in Nazare, Portugal striking poses in a dreamy ribbed Alo Yoga cropped long-sleeved top paired with matching ribbed joggers.

In the background, a gorgeous view of the ocean was visible, as well as more rocky cliffs. “Sinking Down Deeper #divinefeminine #kreatingkinrgy, she quipped.

Her celeb friends and fans loved the snap and raced to her comments, with Vanessa Hudgens writing: “Lol ur adorable.” A fan, meanwhile, couldn’t take her eyes off Julianne’s outfit, chiming in: “I need this outfit.”

The set appears to be Alo Yoga’s Muse Sweatpant and Hoodie set, and it’s on sale for 25% off at $139 (sizes are already going fast!).

Julianne also wore the look in a snap she posed in with her BFFs Nina Dobrev and professional skier Lexi Dupont, which showed them jumping and throwing up their hands as they hiked up an oceanside cliff.

Julianne has been vacationing in Europe with Nina Dobrev and professional skiier Lexi Dupot

The Dancing With the Stars alum shared more snaps and videos in her Instagram story from the trip, which showed her running along a beach in a white bikini and racing along a gorgeous cliffside path to the beach, wearing a printed scarf paired with a casual dress.

Speaking of vacationing with Nina, the fitness lover celebrated her birthday in Europe last week too and dazzled in a white summer dress, which she paired with a gold rope arm bracelet and white sandals.

Julianne also went fresh-faced for the first part of her big day and showed off her natural beauty wearing no makeup at all.

Julianne rang in her 33rd birthday makeup-free - and she looked stunning!

In a post that Nina shared on Instagram, the Fresh Vine Wine company CEOs could be seen toasting wine together at a restaurant, before they took a picturesque walk. As they wrapped up their stroll, Julianne climbed up onto a rocky boulder for a photo opp.

The Vampire Diaries alum also included a photo of Julianne twirling around in a gorgeous bright-hued dress and striking a pose in it on a yacht, with her blonde locks blowing in the wind.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PARTNER IN LIFE AND CRIME! I love getting into…adventures with you, work with you, fun with you, the depths with you, laughter with you, the good times with you, the tough times with you, but most of all getting into TROUBLE with you,” Nina captioned the post.

“No matter what happens [ or where in the world we are ] I know it’ll be okay if you’re by my side. Now let’s cheers with a glass of @freshvinewine and celebrate another trip around the sun to the brightest girl to walk the earth! Love you @juleshough #HBD.” So sweet!

