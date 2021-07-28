Kate Hudson shares exciting update from beautiful Greek vacation

Kate Hudson has been giving her followers some amazing glimpses of the beautiful Greek vacation she's been enjoying with her family.

However, that doesn't mean that the work for the actress stops, as she shared a major update with fans on what she was doing while in Greece.

Kate shared a picture on her Instagram on a boat, wearing a life jacket and smiling through her mask with a couple of friendly faces, after having wrapped shooting for an exciting venture.

"That’s a wrap for us on the Greece portion of filming @knivesout We’re a Knives Out family now and it’s one hell of a team! To the next location we go…" she wrote in the caption.

Dave Bautista featured in the photo with her, also posing for the camera with his mask, along with a mysterious face covered in sunglasses and a mask that looked like her friend and former co-star Kathryn Hahn.

The actress shared a picture with some of her Knives Out 2 castmates

Several fans were excited upon seeing the photograph, and they shared peace, heart, and 100 emojis, with many also being able to identify Kathryn from the picture.

"So happy to have you here!!" one fan wrote in a comment, with another saying, "This blue behind you is always so amazing!!!" and a third adding, "It was nice having you in Greece."

Knives Out 2 started filming in Greece in June and will feature the return of Daniel Craig in the central role, along with Dave, Kate, Kathryn, and others, including Janelle Monáe, Ethan Hawke, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Kate's Greek vacation has produced some absolutely beautiful shots

And while Kate's Greek shooting schedule might have come to a close, it's clear she enjoyed every single second of her time there with family, sharing one stunning picture after another.

She recently posted another picture from her time in the country, this time featuring the men of her family, her partner Danny Fujikawa and her two sons, Ryder and Bing, walking along the breathtaking backdrop of the sea and architecture.

