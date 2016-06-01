Emily Ratajkowski's little black bikini and more star swimsuit selfies

It's summer time and that means bikini season for Hollywood's starlets. Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to donning an itty bitty bikini and posted a new pic showing off her incredible body while vacationing in Italy. She's one of the latest A-listers who are hitting the beach and posting pictures on Instagram in the season's hottest swimwear. From Lady Gaga to Kate Hudson, they are taking to social media to make us just a little more jealous of their fabulous lives.

The "Cheek to Cheek" singer posted a series of snaps giving the world a peek into her incredible vacation in the Bahamas. She not only caught a fish and enjoyed drinks with friends on the beach, but did so in a barely-there bikini proudly showing off her body and fishing skills. "I'm marrying a Kinney, I know how to get cuntry," the engaged singer captioned one picture holding her catch of the day.

Meanwhile, Kate put her toned abs (and everything else) on display while on vacation in the Mediterranean. "When in Greece..." the mother-of-two captioned an Instagram pic laying poolside in a flesh-colored bikini. The actress, who has her own line of workout gear called Fabletics, has been open about her fitness regimen. "I'll work out like four times a week. Sometimes I get really crazy into it, and sometimes when I realize I haven't worked out in a week," she told E!. When it comes to her diet Kate admitted to Shape magazine, "Normally I'm at about 1,800 calories per day, but when I want to drop a few pounds I stick to 1,500. It's the only way to do it. I have to be vigilant."

Christie Brinkley showed off her amazing figure in a photo with daughter Alexa Ray Joel that was taken and styled by daughter Sailor. The 61-year-old lay poolside while her musician daughter stunned from inside the ledge. "Alexa Ray and I modeled for a really great photographer today... Sailor Lee!" she wrote. "She knew exactly what she wanted she dress us (from my closet,) mixing and "unmatching" clothes and jewels to achieve her cinematic vision!"

Other famous beauties have posted their own bikini pics this season like models Gisele Bundchen and Nina Agdal, while reality star Kristin Cavallari showed off her growing baby bump in a poolside shot. As we try to keep those tempting cupcakes out of our sight, we've rounded up some of this summer's best bikini-grams thus far.

