Kate Hudson doesn't often talk about her first marriage which resulted in the birth of her firstborn, Ryder, but it looks like her teenage son has maintained a good relationship with his dad.

The star was married to rocker, Chris Robinson, for seven years and their now 17-year-old was welcomed during their marriage.

While Kate's relationship with The Black Crowes frontman didn't have a happy ending the couple have made co-parenting a success.

WATCH: Kate Hudson's teenage son and toddler daughter have a dance party

Ryder surprised fans with a simple and unexpected tribute to his famous father when he took to his Instagram Stories and reposted a photo of Chris performing on stage.

In the image, the 54-year-old was wearing a white suit and matching hat and commanded attention.

Ryder didn't include a caption or an explanation as to why he was posting the snapshot, but the original image appeared on the band's Instagram feed advertising their shows.

Ryder reposted the photo of his father performing

"Flying high in Nashville night one," it read. "Night 2 tonight!!!!! #ShakeYourMoneyMaker."

Kate and Chris were married from 2000 until 2007 and she went on to have two more children. The Almost Famous actress shares Bingham, ten with her former fiancé, Matt Bellamy, and daughter, Rani, two, with her current boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

Kate shares her oldest son with Chris Robinson

While all three of her offspring appear to spend most of their time with her, she has previously opened up about raising her kids with their father's involvement.

"I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," she joked on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. "The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, it's like, I just let it go... I work my a-- off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best."

Kate and Chris were married for seven years

Kate's mother, Goldie Hawn, spoke to People magazine about her daughter's love-life and revealed whether she thinks she'll marry again.

"Katie got married once and that didn’t work," she stated. "She's with this most amazing human and I don't know if she'll marry again. The point is that we all tried marriage and sometimes marriage doesn't work."

