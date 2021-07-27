Kate Hudson's major hair transformation leaves her looking like a different person No more long blonde locks!

Goodbye beachy blonde, hello jet black! Kate Hudson debuted an unexpected look on Instagram on Tuesday leaving fans doing a double-take.

The mom-of-three showed off a new hairdo and at first glance, we didn't realise it was her. Kate wore glittery eye-makeup and yellow nails, but it was her long tresses which caught everyone by surprise.

The Music actress rocked black locks which were styled in loose waves.

WATCH: Kate Hudson's hair transformation leaves fans lost for words

She revealed the reason for her transformation in the caption which read: "Looks like Bonnie's going to @labiennale Mona Lisa and The Blood Moon at the Venice Film Festival will be such a ride. Our bad ass director @lilyinapad is a dream to make art with! And playing this character was a ride. She doesn’t mess around. Looking forward to everyone being able to see it."

The American fantasy film will see Kate starring alongside Jeon Jong-seo, Craig Robinson and Evan Whitten and is about a girl with unusual powers who escapes from a mental asylum to make it on her own in New Orleans.

Kate has shaved her head in the past

Judging by the comments from Kate's fans, they're looking forward to the movie - and they love her look too.

"You are so freaking pretty," wrote one, while another added: "Love the dark hair," and there were strings of on-fire emojis.

It's not the first time Kate has switched up her hair for a film role. While filming Sia's hit, Music, she shaved her head!

She adored the buzzcut and revealed on UK talk show, Lorraine, that when it grew out she missed it. "I really loved it," she confessed.

Kate is confident to switch up her look

She then went on to add: "I honestly think that a woman in her life at one point needs to just chop it all off."

Her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, was a big fan too. "My boyfriend used to rub my head and it would put me right to sleep," Kate said. "I'll never forget that sensation of just falling asleep to him rubbing my head and I'd never felt anything like that before."

