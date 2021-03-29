Kate Hudson's amazing family glamping adventure will make you want to take a boho-chic trip Sign us up.

Kate Hudson is sort of like boho-chic personified, so it was no surprise that her latest family adventure embodied just that.

The Music star went on the cutest glamping trip over the weekend in Paso Robles, Calif., and shared several photos and videos on Instagram that gave fans a glimpse into their laid-back getaway.

Kate gave fans a glimpse into her dreamy family vacation

In the first video, Kate stuns per usual wearing no makeup and the chicest black and gold-rimmed shades complete with a fierce gold cat-eye. She also pulled her blonde locks into a high bun and wrapped it with an on-theme printed scarf.

As the Marshall actress gave a mini tour around the grounds, she palmed a printed cup (that gave boho-chic vibes as well) as she revealed one of the glamping tipis.

In another video, Kate’s boyfriend Danny Fujikawa can be seen unpacking folding chairs out of their RV as she walks out of their tipi towards him. “Hey babe,” she says as he glances her way.

We're obsessed with Kate's glamping trip cup

Kate’s brother Oliver Hudson was also in attendance and popped up in one of the mom-of-three’s videos saying he could make a “low fire” for them.

This was after the fashionista showed off a rustic wooden picnic table topped with a printed tablecloth and candles for their outdoor lunch.

“Moments from one amazing weekend #familyiseverything #famsallhere (Sending love to our new friends @windwoodranchpaso and the band @shawnclarkfamilyband Both who made this a darn good time ) #gotthestevietipi,” Kate captioned the post.

Kate reveals a glimpse at her glamping tipi

The Fabletics mogul’s friends and fans were quick to comment about the sweet family vacation, with one writing, “I might need to steal this vacay idea if that’s okay!” Another chimed in, “OMG! Love this!,” while someone else added, “How fun! Looks like a good nice place and experience”.

Windwood Ranch is a luxury glamping resort in Paso Robles wine country and features a large designer ranch house with multiple rooms, a pool and cabana, luxurious glamping tipis, and a Vineyard Farmhouse situated on a 115-acre working vineyard.

Sounds like an amazing - and pandemic-friendly way to get away.