Kate Hudson divides fans over controversial holiday post in Greece

Hollywood star Kate Hudson has left fans seriously envious of her picturesque Greek retreat with fiancé Danny Fujikawa and her 17-year-old son Ryder Robinson, but some fans were left confused by her ability to travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Living out all our Mamma Mia fantasies, the glamorous star took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of snaps from her family vacation – and fans were quick to react to her idyllic photos.

"A Nafplio adventure", penned Kate, who showed off her bronzed glow as she shared a video of the stunning Mediterranean scenery behind her. The star was clearly enjoying getting stuck into the tourism, as she was pictured walking down a local market and exploring the area.

Fans of the Fabletics owner rushed to the comments to share their envy of her glorious retreat. "Ahh love it! You’re in my ancestral home. Enjoy it, Greece has so much soul," wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Been there! It's a dream!"

Kate sported a stunning strapless bikini for a hike with Danny

Other fans were conflicted over Kate's post and the current COVID-19 travel rules, debating in the comments how the US resident was able to enter the country. "How did you get into Greece? Isn’t there Covid restrictions?" asked one of her followers, whilst another confirmed: "If you are double vaccinated or have a PCR negative test 72 hours prior you can visit Greece."

Those from the US can also travel to Greece without needing to quarantine - so Kate and her family were in the all clear!

It's not the first time this week the Music star gave us major FOMO. On Thursday, the 42-year-old shared a stunning photo on Instagram that showed her kicking back on a yacht in Greece wearing a striped bikini as she sailed the seas with fiancé Danny and her son Ryder.

Kate's bikini was so on-theme that it matched the Greece flag on her yacht

We could only see a partial glimpse of the bikini and Kate’s face in the photo she snapped, but that was enough to notice her flawless complexion. She looked radiant!

In the background of the photo, a picturesque view of cliffs and the Aegean Sea could be seen too, as well as a Greece flag that matched Kate’s on-theme bikini.

