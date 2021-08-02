Steph McGovern's holiday disaster is guaranteed to make you laugh This is hilarious!

We've all had some holiday disasters, but Steph's Packed Lunch star Steph McGovern certainly sounded like she had one from hell as she recounted a hilarious story.

The star uploaded a picture from her time in Ballycastle with some close friends, and she was sat on a teacups ride alongside her friend's daughter.

But despite the ride's Disney theming, it was anything but a fairytale ending for her!

Recalling the day, Steph wrote: "Kids asked me to go on the spinning teacups with them……what's the worst that can happen I thought?

"Well first up, I couldn't fit my [expletive] in the teacup….cue the inevitable laughter from onlookers as they watch a grown woman force herself into a child's seat.

"I didn't let that stop me though. Oh no. After wedging myself in we were off…….hooray I thought. This is a proper holiday now!

"Then after two spins……I was instantly taken back to my teenage years……when I threw up on the Waltzer after drinking too much cider and doing too many spins."

The star did not have a good experience on the ride

She added: "'GET ME OFF! I screamed. 'KEEP SPINNING!!' Screamed the kids. Enjoyment 1/10 Embarrassment 10/10."

Steph's experience struck a chord with fans, who took the comments to voice their own experiences with that kind of amusement park ride.

"They are the worst," one said. "I can go on big rollercoasters and other rides but those teacups, there's no chance I'm getting on anything that spins like that."

A second added: "Absolutely brilliant, I get sick on everything so I'm usually the coat/ bag lady at the fair ground!"

But many found amusement in the story, with several posting crying with laughter emojis, and saying the story had "made [their] morning."

Steph is on holiday at Ballycastle

Steph is currently holidaying with some friends, and posted a snap of herself and the children enjoying themselves at a beautiful lagoon.

Obscuring the kids' faces with some stickers, the presenter wrote: "Fab little lagoon for the other kids in my life!"

