Steph McGovern looked fabulous in a new photo shared to social media which showed the presenter's intricate choice of hairstyle – and some fans could hardly believe the new look!

The Steph's Packed Lunch host took to Instagram to model the 'do, which saw her chin-length bob neatly styled into two French plaits, one on either side of her head, both of which looked incredibly neat.

Steph captioned the snapshot: "Double braided it today thanks to @laurendrozario — also did a bit of twinning with our fab runner Liv @_ollyowe_. The colour is thanks to hair extraordinaire @lewis_pallett #stephstuff #hair #braids."

One of the star's followers was sure that her own hair must have been enhanced for the style, asking: "Extensions? Your hair is not that length," but Steph responded: "All my own hair. I have a very talented hair stylist."

Others were quick to share their love for Steph's braids, with one commenting: "Really pretty. Great makeup and hair artist xxx."

Steph shared the lovely look on Instagram

Others chimed in: "Beautiiiiifuuuuls innit," "Amazing hair," and: "Oh I love this!"

Several fans simply posted hearts and heart eyes emojis in response.

Steph's hair has grown from a sharp crop to a softer, wavy bob since the start of the pandemic, and she seems to enjoy trying out new looks for her weekday show.

Her makeup is as flawless as her locks and a couple of months ago, the 38-year-old gave some insight into the secrets to her glamorous on-screen image.

Steph used to wear her hair in a shorter style

Steph posted three pictures to showcase her flawless makeup, which includes a red lip, winger eyes and bronzed cheeks.

The mum-of-one captioned the photos: "Today's TV makeup by @laurendrozario — if you're interested in what products she has used have a look at her posts on here. She is brilliant at knowing what will sort out my mush."

Her fans and friends were quick to compliment the TV star, telling Steph, "You look beautiful," and: "Love that look. Especially the eyes."

