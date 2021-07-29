Kelly Brook stuns in bikini for sensational Ibiza holiday photos Kelly has been enjoying Ibiza with her boyfriend

Kelly Brook and boyfriend Jeremy Parisi are currently enjoying the Spanish sun down in Ibiza, and the star has shared some dreamy holiday snaps with fans.

Kelly looked flawless in the photos, which saw her in two different bikinis – one a beautiful leopard print, which she wore underneath a white shirtdress and the second was a more tropical item.

The Heart Radio presenter had travelled to the dream destination with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi, who featured in several pictures.

In one, the pair cuddled up with each other on the beach, and in another they relaxed in a hot tub, while the setting sun cast a stunning backdrop.

The star also shared a snap of Jeremy emerging from the ocean, resembling James Bond, and a small clip of herself enjoying the hot tub with a jaw-dropping background behind her.

"Ibiza 2021," she simply captioned her vacation snaps, with some sparkling emojis.

Kelly wowed in a couple of bikinis

Fans were left mostly speechless by Kelly's vacation, and they took to the comments en masse to post heart emojis.

One fan did leave a comment, as they said: "Both looking great. Enjoy the sun and sea," and another said: "Love these beautiful pics."

Kelly enjoyed another Spanish holiday earlier this month as she and Jeremy headed to Majorca for a dreamy getaway.

One cheeky snap sparked a major reaction among her fans, as she posed topless and looked over the side of a cliff. The model wore pink leopard print bikini bottoms with her long brunette locks flowing freely.

The fan adoration came in the form of thousands of likes and plenty of fire emojis, but many users couldn't resist commenting too.

One fan wrote: "For once I have no words #perfect" and another penned: "Absolutely stunning and amazing figure."

The couple have been enjoying Ibiza

A snap of Kelly enjoying the view from a seated position also garnered lots of attention. One fan joked: "What happened to your bikini top? You better dive in and get it" while another simply wrote: "Beautiful!".

As well as the obligatory bikini shots with jaw-dropping landscapes, the presenter has shown off their delicious leisurely lunches and their amazing yacht trip around the island.

Poor Jeremy didn't have the best time in the sea though as he was stung by a jellyfish while enjoying the warm waters. Ouch!

