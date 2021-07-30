Kelly Ripa stuns in cheeky string bikini on dreamy sun-drenched vacation with Mark Consuelos The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a throwback on Instagram

Kelly Ripa no doubt worked her fans into a frenzy after sharing an eye-popping bikini photo alongside her husband Mark Consuelos.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star looked gorgeous in the summery throwback snap, which saw her stretched out on a float in a swimming pool.

Kelly displayed her gym-honed figure and long legs in a yellow string two-piece, which showcased her derriere as she exchanged a loving kiss with her husband.

Captioning the snap on her Instagram Stories, the TV star simply wrote: "@instasuelos #TBT last year."

Earlier this month, the 50-year-old treated her followers to another provocative photo while wearing a slinky black swimsuit on the beach.

There's no denying Kelly looked gorgeous, but it was her pose, and Mark's reaction, that really sent her fans into a tailspin.

Kelly shared her steamy throwback on Instagram

In the photo, Kelly leaned over towards the camera while a shirtless Mark stood behind her with his eyes almost popping out of his head as he checked out her derriere.

"When the end is in sight…" she jokily captioned the steamy snap. Needless to say, her fans went wild over the photo, with hundreds of flame and heart-eyes emojis littering the comment section of the post.

Mark's reaction to his wife sparked a fan frenzy

Her famous friends also expressed their praise for the couple, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May, with Lisa Rinna writing: "This is just epic. Period. I don't even have anything clever to say. It's just hot!"

Jenna Dewan said: "Yasssss," followed by flames and clapping hands emojis. Andy Cohen told Kelly: "This is the best pic you've ever posted." Mark himself even commented, posting: "Okay," alongside flame and heart emojis.

Kelly has been enjoying a break from her TV job opposite Ryan Seacrest, although it is not clear if she has ventured abroad as she has remained relatively quiet on social media, only sharing the occasional throwback snap.

