Jane Moore posts beautiful beachside photo – and we are so jealous Wish we were there!

The UK might not be basking in sweltering temperatures, but Loose Women star Jane Moore certainly is as she enjoys a beautiful Ibiza holiday.

The presenter shared a snap from her luxurious getaway where she sipped wine in a beachside cabana, while waiting for a meal.

WATCH: Jane Moore's 5 Style Lessons

As always, Jane was dressed for the part, looking beautiful in a pink summer dress that was covering up a blue swimsuit underneath.

She paired the ensemble with a large sunhat and some shades.

The 59-year-old kept her caption simple, only writing: "Heaven #ibiza," and the photo looked like a small snapshot of heaven.

The post caused a stir in the comments, with many shocked to see her on vacation after just seeing her on their TV screens on Loose Women.

Jane has been enjoying some time in Ibiza

One joked: "Blimey, you got there quick after LW today!!" and a second added: "I thought I just saw you on LW?"

But plenty of others hoped the presenter would have a great holiday. One said: "How lovely, enjoy," while a second commented: "Aw, cheer Jane, fabulous photo," and a third expressed jealousy.

"So need some sun - feels like winter in UK," they lamented, with a crying emoji.

Jane has been enjoying her getaway these past few days, and sparked a huge reaction from her fans when she shared a glimpse inside her holiday accommodation.

She posted a photo of herself sitting on a rustic-looking balcony wearing jeans, a white sleeveless top and trainers.

We wish we were there!

Revealing a connection to her childhood, she recounted: "When I was a young kid, we didn't have a bathroom. We had an outside loo and a tin bath we'd bring in from the shed on 'bath night'.

"Luckily, I was an only child so didn’t have to share the water with siblings! Now here I am on a weekend away where an outdoor tin tub is a chic feature. Who knew?"

She concluded: "I'd like to tell you that I will be taking advantage of it on our weekend away but it's waaaay too chilly, so it's indoor showers for me…"

Many of her followers related to the story, as one recalled: "Jane when I was growing up we had the same, tin bath brought in, in front of the fire." Another posted: "I shower now as shared the bath with my sisters, very rarely use the bath unless feeling yuck xx."

