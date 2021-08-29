Louise Redknapp shows off radiant summer glow in bikini and denim shorts The star has just returned from a holiday with friends

Louise Redknapp just returned from her sun-soaked holiday abroad with friends – and we're so in love with her summer swimwear collection.

Taking to Instagram to reminisce on her time away, the stylish mother-of-two posted a series of photos from her Mediterranean escape, posing for the camera in a stunning black bikini.

"This time last week with this lovely lot , we had such a lovely time sun, sea and lots of laughs thanks guys for always being amazing ….. friends x" penned Louise, who posed on board a luxury yacht.

Louise showed off her toned figure and radiant glow in a black bikini top paired with cropped denim shorts and a chic lace shirt.

The 46-year-old looked effortlessly glam as she threw her hands in the air and beamed at the camera. She accessorised the outfit with lots of gold jewellery and rocked an oversized pair of square sunglasses, which complimented her monochrome ensemble perfectly.

Louise looked incredible in black denim shorts and sheer lace blouse

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment the star's incredible oceanside look. "Do you age though?!" commented a puzzled fan, whilst another sweetly wrote: "Gorgeous as ever Louise".

Other fans were left speechless at her ageless appearance, leaving a flurry of heart-eye emojis beneath her post.

Louise enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday with friends

The star has been serving up lots of fashion inspiration as of late, and last month she shared the coolest double denim ensemble. Louise looked radiant as she posed for a picture, wearing a light denim wash button-up shirt paired with darker denim jeans.

Lousie wore her signature 'bronde' hair in loose waves, looking like a boho beauty, and accessorised with a stack of gold bracelets. The star sported natural makeup and her nails were looked freshly manicured after a day of beauty treatments, including a unique body sculpting session just in time for summer.

