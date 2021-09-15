Green list countries you can travel to from the UK this half term

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We don't know about you, but when it comes to booking a holiday, we are finding all the changing travels rules and restrictions very confusing.

Therefore, we have decided to put together a super easy guide on what countries are on the green list and where you can travel to from the UK this half term, so that you can treat your family to the holiday that they deserve.

Plus, we have even included our top hotel recommendations to make the process even simpler, so go on, check out our guide below…

Check out our guide to the green list below

Do I have to quarantine while travelling to a green list country if I haven’t been fully vaccinated?

Each country has its own rules for arriving holidaymakers, so we recommend checking what they are before planning your trip, as even if a country is on the green list they may not be accepting UK travellers. However, when returning back to the UK, you will have to take a negative COVID-19 test up to three days before departure, and also book a test for day two after you return. A passenger locator form will also need to be completed.

You will only need to isolate in the UK if your COVID-19 test comes back positive, if you develop symptoms or if you get notified by the NHS Track and Trace app that you have been in contact with someone else who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Which countries are most likely to be added to the green list?

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, an announcement is expected to come later this week about which countries may be moving to the green list. It is rumoured that Turkey and the Maldives may move, but we recommend checking the gov.uk website for the latest updates.

Which countries are most likely to be removed from the green list?

There are a few countries currently on the green list that are at risk of moving to amber, these countries are:

What countries are on the green list?

Anguilla

Antarctica

Antigua and Barbuda

Austria

Australia

The Azores

Barbados: Visit this popular holiday destination for the best sandy beaches and blue seas. We recommend staying at All Seasons Resort Europa, a quiet West Coast location that has been described as ideal for families. Book now at virginholidays.co.uk

The All Seasons Resort Europa is ideal for families

Bermuda

British Indian Ocean Territory

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada: Canada is the perfect place to escape this winter with the family, especially if you love to ski. We recommend the Four Seasons Resort in Whistler for its unbeatable mountain views. Book now at booking.com

Skiing is so much fun for all the family

Cayman Islands

Croatia

Denmark

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Finland

Germany: If you are dreaming of a cosy winter getaway, why not head to Germany? Their Christmas markets are bound to put a smile on anyone's face. Treat yourself to a slice of luxury by staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Berlin and you might never want to leave. Book now at booking.com

You can't beat a cosy winter getaway to Berlin

Gibraltar

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Madeira: Madeira is known for its subtropical climate, so is perfect if you are craving a bit of Vitamin D this half term. We love the Aqua Natura Madeira Hotel as it is situated just above the famous natural pools of Porto Moniz. It is also close to the Madeira Aquarium, which will be great for keeping the little ones entertained. Book now at loveholidays.com

The Aqua Natura Madeira Hotel has so much to keep kids entertained

Malta

Montserrat

New Zealand

Norway

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Romania

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Switzerland

Taiwan

Turks and Caicos Islands: If you are seeking a little bit of privacy, check out Bianca Sands on Grace Bay. The oceanfront property offers suites with full kitchens, but is also just a walk away from the island's best shopping and dining. Book now at britishairways.com

Escape to paradise in Turks and Caicos

