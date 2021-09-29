Scary movie fans can stay at the famous Scream house for $5 - here's how

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Scream fans are in for a major treat this Halloween. Ahead of the 2022 release of the latest installment of Scream, David Arquette, who stars in the franchise, and Air B n B, are teaming up for an exciting - and creepy - giveaway.

They’ll be giving fans a chance to stay one night in the original house from the film for only $5 on October 27, 29, or 31.

David Arquette and Air BnB have teamed up for the ultimate Scream fan experience

Fans who stay there will meet David (suited up as his Scream character Dewey Riley), who will host the three one-night stays at the northern California estate, which can accommodate up to four people, according to Travel and Leisure.

And there are plenty of scary elements in the store, including a run of the entire house. Aside from that though, Airbnb has also lined up some nice Scream-themed perks for guests in the house too.

"Airbnb came up with this incredible idea to provide a fan experience like no other where you can go to the house from the first 'Scream,' and they've set up all these really cool things," Arquette told Travel + Leisure.

Fans who stay at the Scream house will be greeted by David

"They've got '90s microwave popcorn, ice cream with all the Reddi Whip whip you could want, and a dedicated landline that you may or may not get a call on. It's really fun."

The collab also has a charitable twist. Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Ween Dream, which provides free Halloween costumes to children in need nationwide.

Guests who are looking for a major scare can request to book the stay here starting Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. EST.

WATCH David gives guests a preview of what it would be like to stay in the house

David has appeared in every Scream film, beginning with the 1996 original. He’ll be in the upcoming Scream too, reprising his role as deputy Dewey.

Specific details about the film have yet to be released, but the film’s veterans Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and Marley Shelton will all pop up in the film too.

Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022.

