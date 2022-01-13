10 best Valentine's Day gift experiences

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, why not treat your special one to something a little different from the norm? Whether you're in the market for an at-home gift experience or a day out with your Valentine, we've rounded up the best from Virgin, Selfridges, Buy A Gift and more. After all, material things rarely last forever, but memories certainly will.

Knowing what to buy, however, is often easier said than done. From afternoon tea to wine tasting at home, a hot air balloon flight to theatre tickets and a romantic meal at London's finest restaurants, there's something for everyone...

Best at-home experiences for Valentine's Day

Afternoon tea for two at home

For just £38 you can get an afternoon tea from Piglet's Pantry delivered straight to your doorstep. Jam-packed with traditional and meat-free savoury bites, a selection of cakes, scones, and of course tea, choose from classic, vegetarian, and vegan afternoon tea sets.

At-home wine tasting with tutorial and taster British cheese box for two

A match made in heaven, you can never go wrong with cheese and wine. Grab your Valentine and take part in a wine tasting tutorial hosted by a WSET qualified wine expert across six delicious vintages, all via Zoom. Pick your preferred date and your six 150ml bottles of red, white and rose wine will be shipped straight to your door. You'll also find a taster British cheese box for two which includes a mature Cheddar, smooth red Leicester, and creamy Lancashire – delicious!

Best Valentine's Day gift experiences for celebrations in London

Immersive Magical Cocktail Experience for two at The Cauldron, London

Sign up for an immersive cocktail making masterclass at The Cauldron in London. Fun and interactive, as well as learning the art of molecular mixology, guests will be provided with working magic wands and robes for a magical experience.

Glow Up Gift Experience

Treat your Valentine to a luxury pamper session at Selfridges. The Glow Up Gift experience is priced at £120 and includes a one-to-one make-up session with a beauty concierge expert, followed by a 45-minute deluxe manicure at Nails Inc, and a blow-dry and style at Daniel Galvin.

Movie night at the cinema

Calling all film fans! For £500 you can book a private film screening for two in the VIP room at The Cinema at Selfridges. Cosy up with a film of your choice, a bottle of Champagne, popcorn and snacks.

Hot air balloon flight for two

Searching for something less traditional? Surprise your Valentine with an unforgettable flight in one of Virgin's hot air balloons at sunrise. Seriously romantic, take to the skies from one of the brand's 1000 locations nationwide.

View from The Shard and dinner with fizz at Marco Pierre White

Wine and dine your loved one with a three-course meal at Marco Pierre White's New York Italian followed by an incredible trip to see the view from The Shard. Boasting 360-degree panoramic views, you and your guest will have the best seat in the house as you ascend to the observation deck in a high-speed 'kaleidoscopic' lift, which reaches up to 800ft above the city.

Theatre tickets to a West End show for two

Enjoy a captivating performance in the iconic West End. Choose from a great selection of London's best-loved theatre shows, including Wicked, Hairspray, Mary Poppins, Only Fools and Horses, and more.

Best sentimental gift experiences for Valentine's Day

Two-night hotel break

Give your Valentine something to look forward to by booking a two-night hotel break for your post-lockdown travels. Buy A Gift's voucher includes a choice of hundreds of top-quality properties located all over the UK and Europe – from Cornish towns to the remote Scottish Highlands and Rome, Italy.

Name a star after your loved one

Why not surprise your partner with a thoughtful gift? Name a star after them and they'll receive a special gift certificate and an individual star chart prepared just for them, plus there's an option for a personalised dedication. The official star registration site only names stars that are clearly visible from any place on earth throughout the year - how romantic!

