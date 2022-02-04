The best sexy hotels in London & beyond: Shangri-La to Cadogan Gardens & Hotel Gotham

Love or loathe Valentine's Day, you can't deny it's a great excuse to treat your partner to a thoughtful gift, book that restaurant they've always wanted to try, or if you're really going all out, planning a weekend away.

If it's the latter and you want somewhere that will set the mood, we've done the hard work for you. Whether you're looking for a cool little boutique hotel like the Cotswold's Double Red Duke, world-renowned five-star luxury like London's Shangri-La or the self-proclaimed 'sexiest hotel in Europe' Manchester's Gotham, we've found something for every taste. They just have one thing in common - they're all suitably seductive.

Shangri-La, Southwark

If incredible skyline views across the capital get you going, Shangri-La, the Shard's showstopping 34th-floor hotel, is the place for you. The floor-to-ceiling windows are particularly romantic or risqué… depending on the time of day.

11 Cadogan Gardens, Chelsea

This five-star boutique hotel in the heart of Chelsea is everything you could want from a sexy city stay. Each of the 25 private suites has a different, equally luxurious feel, but request Velazquez if you're looking for something a little 'red room'. Book the Valentine's package to receive a bottle of Laurent-Perrier, a bouquet of red roses and a box of chocolates waiting for you on arrival.

Hotel Gotham, Manchester

With leather-panelled walls, hot pink upholstery, emperor-size beds and huge showers with plenty of space for two, Hotel Gotham on King Street has to be the sexiest hotel in Manchester (or according to them, the whole of Europe). It's conveniently centrally located, but you probably won't want to leave the room.

House of Gods, Edinburgh

Hedonistic boutique hotel, House of Gods, is just a stone's throw away from Edinburgh's Royal Mile, and it's seriously decadent. Expect four-poster beds, deep red draping House of Hackney fabrics and the feeling that you're deep in a basement, in the very best way. Want to make your stay extra special? Order the 'Treat Me Like I'm Famous' package for the likes of chocolate and prosecco on arrival and a bedside breakfast hamper complete with mimosas.

Kesgrave Hall, Suffolk

Said to have been visited by Prince Harry, we have to wonder if he's ever taken Meghan to stay in one of the Top Rooms, which boast bedroom bathtubs and plush tiger print sofas. If you're lucky enough to go, don't miss a visit to their amazing onsite spa.

Double Red Duke, Oxfordshire

Fancy escaping to the Cotswolds? The food at the new Double Red Duke hotel is already renowned, and served at its dimly lit restaurant with cosy corners, red velvet banquettes and an open fireplace, it's the perfect start to a Valentine's getaway. Make sure to choose a room with one of the bathtubs and indulge in a massage at the Shepherd's Hut just steps away from the bedrooms.

Hotel Indigo, Bath

Bath is without a doubt one of the most romantic cities in the UK, but if you want to make your weekend a little more Bridgerton, book a stay at the beautiful Hotel Indigo. The 18th-century Georgian boutique hotel has ‘Romance & Mischief’ rooms that you'll want to make use of.

Blakes Hotel, Kensington

It wouldn't be a racy round-up without Blakes. The five-star boutique London hotel once took the top spot for the sexiest suite in the UK. From matte black interiors to dim lighting, draping satin on four-poster beds and plenty of mirrors, it takes opulent and eclectic to the extreme.

