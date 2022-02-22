11 best Experience Days for mums this Mother's Day - treat her to a fun day out

With Mother’s Day falling on Sunday 27 March this year, it’s time to start thinking about spoiling number one: your mum that is! Experiences make the most memorable gifts so why not treat her to something you can enjoy doing too? Whether it’s a luxury spa trip, murder mystery weekend or tickets to a West End musical, taking time out to be with your mum is the most important present you can give each other – so here are a few ideas of Mother’s Day Experiences you’re both bound to love.

Afternoon tea experiences

Scones, a pot of tea and delicious, perfectly formed cucumber sandwiches, what’s not to love about a traditional English afternoon tea? Many high-end restaurants and hotels offer this experience and it’s usually much more reasonable than lunch, an evening meal or a night’s stay. Afternoon tea is a supremely elegant way to spend time with your mum and you can catch up on family gossip, enjoy some yummy treats and soak up the ambiance, all while feeling very sophisticated. And if you feel like you need something stronger than tea, there’s usually the option of adding some fizz.

Spa day experiences

Mums do so much, it’s nice to spoil them on Mother’s Day. And what better way than by whisking them away for an indulgent spa trip? Let them really relax in the sauna, steam room and jacuzzi before heading to the treatment rooms for a facial, pedi or massage. Taking some time out from a busy schedule will do wonders for them (and you!) and you can have some really good quality mother-daughter bonding at the same time.

Tickets to a show with mum

Is there a show that they’ve been meaning to go to but haven’t quite made it…or perhaps there’s a musical that you know will have them up and dancing in no time? Booking your mum tickets to a theatre production or musical is a great gift idea. As well as the obvious choices of Wicked, Les Mis, Mamma Mia and Frozen, look out for performances that are only in town for a few weeks and they’d be sorry to miss.

Cocktail making masterclass experiences

If your mum likes her drinks a little more exotic than a G&T, treat her to a cocktail-making masterclass. As well as learning the proper way to shake a cocktail shaker from some of Britain’s best mixologists, she’ll learn the art of creating the perfect tipple – and get to test out a few along the way. Cheers to that!

Murder Mystery experiences

Does your mum fancy herself a regular Miss Marple? Well, why not see how her sleuthing skills fair on a murder mystery night away. With dubious alibis, (fake) blood-stained murder weapons and suspects aplenty, there’s loads to keep her on her toes for an evening of entertainment, not to mention the luxurious hotel bed that awaits her when the murder has finally been solved.

Perfume making experiences

If your mum loves all-things scent, treat her to a perfume-making experience. Following a consultation about her likes and dislikes scent-wise, she’ll be given some ingredients to blend together to make her own fragrance. She’ll even be given a small bottle to take home so she can wear her customised perfume out and about too.

River Cruise experiences

Forget open-top buses getting stuck in traffic, the best way to see London is with a river cruise down its historical Thames. Start in Westminster and marvel at the majesty of the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben before heading east, past St Paul’s and the Tate Modern, down to Tower Bridge and the Tower of London. You’ll finally end up sailing past the gleaming skyscrapers of Canary Wharf and, along the way, you can enjoy a delicious meal, fine wine and great conversation as you drift slowly past the sights.

Wine Tasting & Vineyard Tour experiences

For mums that appreciate the finer things in life, what about a wine tasting and vineyard tour? England has some spectacular wines, and you can both learn about how they are grown and produced at the country’s most scenic vineyards. After discovering what goes into making a bottle of wine from the experts, she’ll get to taste some for herself and see if she has what it takes to be a sommelier too.

Kew Gardens visit with mum

If your mum loves all things gardening, a visit to Kew Gardens would make the perfect gift. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kew is one of the globe’s most famous gardens and has thousands of exotic plants and flowers that you won’t find anywhere else. Take a stroll through the tropics in the Palm House where temperatures reach 27°C or see what grows when things cool down at the Davies Alpine House. Those with a head for heights will love the treetop walkway, while the lake offers a serene space for those wanting to contemplate.

Skydive experiences

If there’s one thing to say about mums it’s that they are all very different. While some like to relax in a spa, others prefer a more adrenalin-filled form of entertainment. If your mum’s the latter, perhaps a skydive is more her thing. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will see her jump out of a plane, thousands of feet in the air, and fall towards Earth, before releasing a parachute for a gentle landing. She’ll be strapped to an instructor the whole time, who would also have taken her through a rigorous training routine beforehand, so you can have peace of mind when it comes to her safety (and yours if you plan to join in too!)

Hot air balloon ride experiences

Treat your mum to some spectacular panoramas with a sunrise hot air balloon ride for two. You’ll drift peacefully over some of the most beautiful parts of the British countryside and watch the dawn as it breaks on the horizon. This is one for the family album so don’t forget your camera and, after an hour in the air, you’ll land back on solid ground where a chilled glass of champagne awaits you.

Night in a luxury hotel with mum

Enjoy some special mother-daughter time with a night away at a luxury hotel. With many stays coming with dinner included, you can sample some delicious food and catch up with your mum before collapsing into the crisply ironed sheets of a hotel bed. It might only be one or two nights away, but you’ll both feel refreshed and revived by the time you’re leaving.

