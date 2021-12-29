Michelle Keegan stuns in lilac bikini as she hits the beach in Mexico alongside Mark Wright The couple are spending Christmas abroad

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are continuing to enjoy their Mexican holiday – and earlier this week, the couple were photographed enjoying some quality time together – at the beach!

Mark and Michelle, who have been married since 2015, looked loved-up as they posed for selfies whilst in their swimwear.

Michelle, 34, looked stunning in a lilac bikini top and black shorts, whilst Mark, 36, wore a colourful swimsuit.

The couple has decided to spend the Christmas holidays abroad and by themselves, no doubt to spend some quality time together as work has kept them very busy in the last few months.

Mark is also recovering from surgery. Earlier this month, the former TOWIE star revealed that he had recently had surgery following a cancer scare in the skin under his armpit.

Last week he finally gave fans good news as he revealed via Instagram that he has been given the all-clear by his doctor.

"I got the news the other day that it is all clear, it's cancer-free. It was a terribly worrying time, but that's done it's in the past, we move on," he said in the clip.

Their trip also comes just ten days after Mark made the "terribly tough decision" to quit his job at Heart radio after two years

He said: "I've had so much fun over the last couple of years on my evening show here @thisisheart I have been lucky enough to chat to some of the biggest stars in the world whilst playing the best feel good music there is to play."

He continued: "It's now time to pass over the reins to an incredible talent in @dev. It's been a terribly tough decision as I have had the time of my life every evening in the studio playing for you, but sometimes life moves in different directions and after the last year or so, it's made me think about life slightly differently and it's time to spend more time with what's most important... My family."