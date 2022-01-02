Michelle Keegan poses in bralette and striped shorts in Mexico - fans are speechless

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

What we would give to be Michelle Keegan today! The Coronation Street actress is currently soaking up the sun in Mexico, where she saw the New Year in with husband Mark Wright.

Taking to Instagram to share several snippets of her break away in paradise, the 34-year-old star left fans feeling seriously envious of her idyllic trip abroad. Pictures showed Michelle letting her long brunette locks fall down her back in beachy waves in Tulum, looking unreal in an Ermanno Scervino co-ord consisting of a striped bralette and tiny linen shorts.

The Our Girl actress teamed her nautical shorts and bralette combo with a pair of nude flip flops and a simple silver anklet.

"A little taste of Mexico", Michelle captioned her photo as she peered into a white building with stained glass windows.

Michelle shared several snaps of her time in Mexico

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for Michelle's cute co-ord and sun-soaked holiday snaps. "We have booked Mexico for July! Can’t wait", wrote one fan, while another penned: "Looks lovely [heart emoji], just like you".

The star's exact co-ord is likely to be one of last season's numbers, and has since sold out - but we're loving this high street dupe for summer.

Nautical Striped Shorts, £12.99, M&Co

It's not the first time this week Michelle has stunned fans with her enviable holiday photos. On Wednesday, the actress was snapped on the beach of Mexico, looking stunning in a lilac bikini top and black shorts, whilst her husband Mark wore colourful swim shorts.

The couple has decided to spend the Christmas holidays abroad and by themselves, no doubt to spend some quality time together as work has kept them very busy in the last few months.

Corrie star Michelle is on holiday with her husband Mark Wright

Mark is likey taking the trip away as an opportunity to recover from his recent surgery. Earlier this month, the former TOWIE star revealed that he had recently undergone treatment following a cancer scare in the skin under his armpit.

Last week he finally gave fans good news as he revealed via Instagram that he has been given the all-clear by his doctor.

